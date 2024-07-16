STATEMENT FROM FAMILY OF JAMES COPENHAVER, ONE OF TWO PENNSYLVANIA RESIDENTS BEING TREATED AT PITTSBURGH'S ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of James Copenhaver, who was injured Saturday evening during the assassination attempt of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has issued the following statement to media:

James Copenhaver

The Copenhaver family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support for James "Jim" as he recovers from the injuries that he tragically sustained during President Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care. Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all.

At this time, the Copenhaver family would kindly request that friends, the public, and the media respect the family's privacy and allow for Jim to recover from the life-altering injuries that he sustained on July 13, 2024. There will be no further information released by the family at this time. All inquiries shall be directed to the Law Offices of Max C. Feldman at 412-262-6181 and with the legal representative's approval to Dan Laurent with Allegheny Health Network. The Copenhaver family would like to thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers, and support as Jim and his family recover from this horrible, senseless, and unnecessary act of violence.

Mr. Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pa., is one of two victims injured during the Butler County, Pa., assassination attempt who are receiving care at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He remains in critical but stable condition as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network