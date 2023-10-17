Statement from Frédérique Irwin, President and CEO of the National Women's History Museum, on the American Women Quarters Program and the 2025 Honorees

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The American Women Quarters™️ Program has played a critical role in amplifying the stories and voices of women who have largely been underrepresented in our national narrative. Through this circulating coin program—the first of its kind to honor women's achievements and contributions—Americans have the opportunity to discover 20 trailblazing women who have made a lasting impact on our nation and who no doubt will continue to inspire generations to come.





As in previous years, the fourth and final year of this powerful program features five remarkable, barrier-breaking women whose vast contributions to our country have made a more equitable, inclusive, and just society: Hall of Fame athlete and first Black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest level in tennis Althea Gibson; pioneering astronomer Dr. Vera Rubin; journalist, suffragist, and civil rights leader Ida B. Wells; Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. Founder Juliette Gordon Low; and disability justice champion Stacey Park Milbern.



It is our profound honor to serve as consultants to the U.S. Mint on this important and inspiring program and, in doing so, further shine a light on the powerful stories, voices, and accomplishments of American women throughout our nation's history."

About the National Women's History Museum

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History Museum (NWHM) is an innovative museum dedicated to uncovering, interpreting, and celebrating women's diverse contributions to society. A renowned leader in women's history education, the Museum brings to life the countless untold stories of women throughout history, and serves as a space for all to inspire, experience, collaborate, and amplify women's impact—past, present, and future. We strive to fundamentally change the way women and girls see their potential and power.

The NWHM fills in major omissions of women in history books and K-12 education, providing scholarly content and educational programming for teachers, students, and parents. We reach more than four million visitors each year through our online content and education programming and, in March 2023, mounted our first physical exhibition at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown Washington, DC, We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC . The Museum is a nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)3. Visit us at womenshistory.org .

SOURCE National Women’s History Museum