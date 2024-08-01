Statement from Gatemore Capital Management LLP on Elementis plc

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liad Meidar, Managing Partner, Gatemore Capital Management, said:

"We are pleased to see a stronger-than-expected set of results and improved outlook from Elementis, with the company delivering on two of the key points we demanded in our letters: an acceleration of cost cuts and a strategic review of the Talc business. While heading in the right direction, there is a long way to go to close the gap between the company's share price and its strategic value, and we expect the board to continue to take the corrective actions required to rebuild trust with the investor base."

