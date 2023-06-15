Statement from Parkhill Mays, CEO of STOPit Solutions, on the Passing of Alyssa's Law in Texas

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, a leading provider of safety and reporting solutions, commends the State of Texas for passing of Alyssa's Law, a significant step towards enhancing school safety and protecting students.

We stand in full support of the efforts made by Texas lawmakers, including State Representative Shawn Thierry, to prioritize the safety of our students and educators. Alyssa's Law, named in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the tragic Parkland shooting, recognizes the urgent need for effective emergency response measures within our schools.

By mandating the installation of silent panic alert systems in all Texas classrooms, Alyssa's Law ensures that school staff have immediate access to emergency assistance at the touch of a button. This vital legislation empowers individuals to quickly and discreetly communicate with first responders, saving crucial seconds that can make a significant difference in emergency situations.

STOPit Solutions is committed to supporting schools and districts across Texas in their implementation of Alyssa's Law. Our Silent Panic Alert System provides a powerful and user-friendly solution that seamlessly integrates with existing safety protocols. It enables real-time communication, accurate location tracking, and streamlined emergency response coordination, ultimately enhancing the safety and well-being of students and staff.

We commend the State of Texas for taking another proactive step towards creating safer learning environments. At STOPit Solutions, we remain dedicated to providing innovative technologies and comprehensive support to help schools and districts across the country strengthen their safety measures.

