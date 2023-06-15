Statement from Parkhill Mays, CEO of STOPit Solutions, on the Passing of Alyssa's Law in Texas

News provided by

STOPit Solutions

15 Jun, 2023, 14:20 ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, a leading provider of safety and reporting solutions, commends the State of Texas for passing of Alyssa's Law, a significant step towards enhancing school safety and protecting students.

We stand in full support of the efforts made by Texas lawmakers, including State Representative Shawn Thierry, to prioritize the safety of our students and educators. Alyssa's Law, named in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the tragic Parkland shooting, recognizes the urgent need for effective emergency response measures within our schools.

By mandating the installation of silent panic alert systems in all Texas classrooms, Alyssa's Law ensures that school staff have immediate access to emergency assistance at the touch of a button. This vital legislation empowers individuals to quickly and discreetly communicate with first responders, saving crucial seconds that can make a significant difference in emergency situations.

STOPit Solutions is committed to supporting schools and districts across Texas in their implementation of Alyssa's Law. Our Silent Panic Alert System provides a powerful and user-friendly solution that seamlessly integrates with existing safety protocols. It enables real-time communication, accurate location tracking, and streamlined emergency response coordination, ultimately enhancing the safety and well-being of students and staff.

We commend the State of Texas for taking another proactive step towards creating safer learning environments. At STOPit Solutions, we remain dedicated to providing innovative technologies and comprehensive support to help schools and districts across the country strengthen their safety measures.

About STOPit Solutions:
STOPit Solutions is a leading provider of safety and reporting solutions for schools, organizations, and communities including over 300 K12 districts in Texas. Our comprehensive suite of tools, including the Silent Panic Alert System, empowers individuals to report concerns, incidents, or emergencies quickly and anonymously. We are committed to making a positive impact on school safety and fostering secure environments where students and staff can thrive.

SOURCE STOPit Solutions

Also from this source

STOPit Solutions and Indiana Online Partner to Enhance Student Safety and Well-being

STOPit Solutions Acquires PunchAlert to Expand Emergency Communications Capabilities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.