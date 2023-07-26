STOPit Solutions and NMPSIA Collaborate to Enhance Anonymous Reporting and Safety Measures in New Mexico Schools

News provided by

STOPit Solutions

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, a leading provider of anonymous reporting and safety solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with the New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority (NMPSIA) to strengthen anonymous reporting capabilities and promote safer learning environments across New Mexico schools.

The collaboration between STOPit Solutions and NMPSIA aims to empower students, staff, and community members to report concerns, incidents, and potential threats anonymously and securely. Through the STOPit Anonymous Reporting App, individuals can easily and discreetly submit tips, providing valuable information that can help prevent incidents and maintain a safe school climate.

Anonymous reporting plays a vital role in identifying potential risks and ensuring timely interventions. By fostering an environment of trust and confidentiality, students and staff are encouraged to come forward and share their concerns, leading to early intervention and prevention of harmful situations.

STOPit's comprehensive reporting platform enables anonymous reporting of various issues, including bullying, harassment, safety threats, and more. The platform allows school administrators to efficiently manage and investigate reports, ensuring appropriate actions are taken to address each situation.

NMPSIA recognizes the importance of leveraging technology to enhance school safety measures. By partnering with STOPit Solutions, they are taking proactive steps to provide their member schools with powerful tools and resources that facilitate effective reporting and response protocols.

"The New Mexico Attorney General's Office stands firmly for the safety of every student, educator, and staff member within our schools," said Communications Director Lauren Rodriguez. "We encourage an open and effective communication process, where every member of the community feels empowered to report any suspicious activities."

"We are excited to partner with STOPit Solutions to enhance our member schools' safety initiatives," said Patrick Sandoval, Executive Director at NMPSIA. "The STOPit platform aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing comprehensive risk management resources to our schools. By implementing anonymous reporting capabilities, we are empowering our students, staff, and community members to be active participants in maintaining a safe learning environment."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with NMPSIA to support the implementation of anonymous reporting solutions in New Mexico schools," said Parkhill Mays, CEO at STOPit Solutions. "By enabling anonymous reporting, we can help create a safer and more secure learning environment for students and educators. Our partnership with NMPSIA reflects our shared commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of the New Mexico school community."

Through this collaboration, NMPSIA member schools will have access to STOPit's comprehensive suite of safety solutions, including anonymous reporting, incident management, and real-time communication features. These tools will enable schools to proactively address safety concerns and foster a culture of accountability and trust.

STOPit Solutions and NMPSIA are dedicated to working together to ensure the success and safety of New Mexico schools. By equipping schools with the necessary tools and resources, they aim to create a culture of safety, trust, and support.

About STOPit Solutions:

STOPit Solutions is a leading provider of anonymous reporting and safety solutions for schools, organizations, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of tools, including the STOPit Anonymous Reporting App, empowers individuals to report concerns, incidents, and potential threats anonymously and securely. We are committed to making a positive impact on school safety and fostering secure environments where students and staff can thrive.

About NMPSIA:

The New Mexico Public Schools Insurance Authority (NMPSIA) is a self-insured cooperative composed of New Mexico public schools. NMPSIA provides comprehensive risk management and insurance programs to its member schools, supporting their commitment to providing safe and secure learning environments for students and staff.

SOURCE STOPit Solutions

