Statement from Shiner Law Group on the Suspension of Search Efforts for Brandon Billmaier, Esq. and Randy Spivey, Esq.

News provided by

Shiner Law Group

Dec 23, 2025, 17:40 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are devastated to learn that the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search and rescue operation for Brandon, and his uncle, Randy. While we are heartbroken, we respect and support Brandon's family's request that volunteer search efforts come to an end due to the dangers involved.

There are no words that can adequately express the depth of our sadness. Brandon was not only an exceptional attorney, but a remarkable human being whose kindness, integrity, and character left a lasting mark on our Firm; he is deeply missed.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Brandon's family and his loved ones as they endure this unimaginable loss. We are grateful to the State and Federal agencies, as well as the volunteers, for their dedication and commitment to the search, and we thank them for their tireless efforts.

Brandon will always be part of the Shiner Law Group family. We will continue to honor his memory, his friendship, and the positive impact he had on all of us.

David I. Shiner, Esq.

7800 Congress Ave. First Floor

Boca Raton, Florida 33487

SOURCE Shiner Law Group

