Statement Regarding Missing Shiner Law Group Trial Attorney Brandon Billmaier, Esq., and His Uncle, Randall "Randy" Spivey, Esq.

News provided by

Shiner Law Group

Dec 22, 2025, 14:12 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David I. Shiner, on behalf of the entire firm, has issued the following statement regarding Shiner Law Group Trial Attorney Brandon Billmaier, Esq., and his uncle, Attorney Randall "Randy" Spivey, Esq., who remain missing following a fishing trip on Friday, December 19, 2025:

Continue Reading
Brandon Billmaier
Brandon Billmaier

"On behalf of everyone at Shiner Law Group, we are deeply saddened by the disappearance of Brandon and his uncle, Randy. Brandon is a valued member of our firm and someone we care about tremendously, both as a colleague and as our friend. Brandon is an exceptional person and a great lawyer, and we are heartbroken.

Our hearts are with Brandon's family and loved ones, and with everyone who is anxiously waiting for answers.

This situation has been surreal; we continue to pray and hold onto hope for the safe return of Brandon and Randy as search efforts remain underway. We respectfully ask that the public keep Brandon Billmaier and Randy Spivey in their thoughts and prayers."

David I. Shiner

Shiner Law Group
7800 Congress Avenue, Suite 108
Boca Raton, Florida 33487

SOURCE Shiner Law Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Shiner Law Group Welcomes Attorneys Eric D. Sachs, Esq. and Sean Pleus, Esq. to the Team

Shiner Law Group, a respected Florida-based personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of two seasoned attorneys, Eric D. Sachs,...
Shiner Law Group Launches Dedicated Legal Department for Uber and Lyft Rideshare Accident Cases

Shiner Law Group Launches Dedicated Legal Department for Uber and Lyft Rideshare Accident Cases

Shiner Law Group, a leading Florida personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the creation of a specialized legal department in the firm focused ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics