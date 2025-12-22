Statement Regarding Missing Shiner Law Group Trial Attorney Brandon Billmaier, Esq., and His Uncle, Randall "Randy" Spivey, Esq.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David I. Shiner, on behalf of the entire firm, has issued the following statement regarding Shiner Law Group Trial Attorney Brandon Billmaier, Esq., and his uncle, Attorney Randall "Randy" Spivey, Esq., who remain missing following a fishing trip on Friday, December 19, 2025:

Brandon Billmaier

"On behalf of everyone at Shiner Law Group, we are deeply saddened by the disappearance of Brandon and his uncle, Randy. Brandon is a valued member of our firm and someone we care about tremendously, both as a colleague and as our friend. Brandon is an exceptional person and a great lawyer, and we are heartbroken.

Our hearts are with Brandon's family and loved ones, and with everyone who is anxiously waiting for answers.

This situation has been surreal; we continue to pray and hold onto hope for the safe return of Brandon and Randy as search efforts remain underway. We respectfully ask that the public keep Brandon Billmaier and Randy Spivey in their thoughts and prayers."

