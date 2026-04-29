Statement from the National Press Club on Pentagon press restrictions

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. today issued the following statement after Monday's appeals court ruling allowing the Defense Department to continue restrictions to reporters covering the Pentagon:

"The National Press Club is deeply concerned by a federal appeals court decision Monday allowing the Pentagon to continue requiring journalists to be escorted while reporting inside the Pentagon during ongoing litigation.

Requiring escorts for reporters inside the Pentagon risks chilling newsgathering, limiting access to sources, and weakening the public's understanding of U.S. defense policy. At a time when the United States is engaged in active military conflict, the public depends on journalists being able to observe, report and ask questions freely.

The National Press Club urges the Department of Defense to restore meaningful, independent access for credentialed journalists and to reaffirm its commitment to transparency and accountability for the public we all serve.

While the government has a responsibility to protect legitimate national security interests, forcing escorted access undermines independent reporting at the Pentagon at a moment when the public needs clear, unfiltered information about the U.S. military. Reporting on the U.S. military is not a privilege granted at the government's discretion — it is a core function of a free press in a democracy.

These restrictions come amid a broader pattern of policies that have limited press access, challenged the ability of journalists to gather information, and, ultimately, reduced transparency around decisions made on behalf of the American public."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists and a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Beth Francesco, Executive Director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club