Statement on pharmacy closures and ECAPS legislation

News provided by

American Pharmacists Association

Oct 29, 2024, 15:40 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APhA is deeply concerned about the ongoing reports of pharmacy closures, which primarily highlight the inconvenience of losing a local prescription source. However, this issue extends far beyond inconvenience; it jeopardizes access to trusted pharmacists, particularly in rural and underserved communities where they are often the sole health care professionals available.

Closures exacerbate health disparities for marginalized populations, increasing their vulnerability to complications from both acute and chronic conditions which are managed by pharmacists. In response to this alarming trend, APhA is advocating for the Equitable Community Access to Pharmacy Services (ECAPS) Act legislation (H.R. 1770/S 2477) in Congress. This crucial legislation aims to provide Medicare coverage for essential pharmacist services—such as immunizations and treatment for common respiratory illnesses like flu and COVID-19—ensuring that older adults can continue to access the care they need from their local pharmacists.

Pharmacists play an essential role in the health care system and as part of team-based health care partnerships, and it is imperative that Congress takes action to support their services. Ensuring that pharmacists have the resources and time to engage with their patients will enhance community health outcomes.

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association

