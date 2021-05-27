Statement on the Passing of John Stacey and Greyson Kessler

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We at Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic passing of John Stacey and his 4-yr old son, Greyson Kessler. Our sincere condolences and prayers go out to the Kessler and Stacey families in this time of great loss. Although John left our Unificationist family almost 25 years ago, we mourn the loss of him and his son.

As an organization, Family Federation stresses the value of family in building a peaceful society. This tragedy only further serves to illustrate the importance of mental health support and gun control needed in this country. May we each take this moment to reach out and let our loved ones know that we care, and encourage those in need to seek out professional help.

Sincerely,

Naokimi Ushiroda

President,

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA

Nancy Jubb

Communications Director

[email protected]

212-997-0057

Ron Lucas

Public Relations Agency

[email protected]

973-643-6262

