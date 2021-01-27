Statement: What Parents Can Do to Protect Children's Mental Health During Remote Learning

"As the nation's largest suicide prevention organization, we know that suicide is complex and has many factors. What we also must remember is that while increased stress can contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety, that mental health distress is linked but also distinct from suicide. Suicide is complex and not solely attributable to these factors, but rather, a convergence of biological, environmental and other risk factors in one's history.

We do not yet have national suicide data during most of the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore, claims about increasing suicide rates during COVID-19, in general and as a direct result of remote learning, are not based in current available data and are unfounded. Emerging data from several countries show no evidence of increased suicide rates during the first few months of the pandemic. For more on this topic: Suicide Prevention in the COVID-19 Era, Transforming Threat Into Opportunity.

It is not a foregone conclusion that the pandemic and resulting remote learning will lead to an increased suicide rate among children. We are amid an unprecedented public health crisis, yet we also have an extraordinary opportunity to come together within our families and our communities to protect the mental health of our children during this period of virtual learning and as schools reopen and they transition to a different learning environment. Research shows that even among children who experience significant trauma, the presence of one caring adult during the child and teen years can mitigate against the harmful effects of trauma.

There are actions parents and other adults can take to protect the mental health of our children: take care of your own mental health since children are highly sensitive to the wellbeing of the family environment, have open, honest conversations with your children about their perceptions and feelings, check in on their mental health, stick to regular routines as much as possible, limit your children's news intake and watch and discuss it with them when they do see it, facilitate safe socially-distant or virtual opportunities to connect with loved ones, and ensure your children continue to get physical exercise. Additionally, all parents should learn the warning signs of suicide and seek professional help when needed.

We have many options for support including telehealth options, mindfulness apps, and technology to facilitate face-to-face connection. Lean on the team of adults in your child's life such as teachers, school counselors, coaches, mentors, faith leaders. Communicate with them, see what they are noticing in your child, and ask for their extra engagement with your child if you are concerned. Suicide can be prevented, and we can all make a positive impact to support our children's mental health during this time.

Suicide contagion is a well-established phenomenon with specific types of messaging known to increase risk of suicide. During COVID-19, it is especially important for the media to avoid any unintended consequences of reporting on suicide, keeping messages focused on suicide as a preventable cause of death, and promoting resources for help and support."

For safe reporting: https://afsp.org/journalists.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

