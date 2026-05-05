Stater Bros. Partners with In-Store Marketplace to Launch In-Store Retail Media Network

Largest privately owned grocery retailer in Southern California rolls out programmatic audio and digital screens across 165 locations

INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Store Marketplace (ISM), the retail industry's first centralized platform for digital in-store media integration, today announced its partnership with Stater Bros. Markets, the largest privately owned grocery retailer in Southern California.

Through this partnership, Stater Bros. will leverage ISM's programmatic platform for in-store media integration combined with Mood Media's existing hardware footprint, enabling streamlined campaign activation, centralized inventory management, targeting and programmatic buying capabilities.

The first phase of the rollout will focus on in-store audio, delivering timely, contextually relevant messaging to shoppers at the moment of purchase. Future phases will expand the network to include digital screens, creating a unified in-store media ecosystem that enables brands to engage Stater Bros. shoppers through multiple touchpoints using a single point of entry.

With more than 2.5 million weekly store visits, Stater Bros. offers advertisers access to one of Southern California's most loyal and locally rooted shopper bases. Nearly half of Stater Bros. shoppers identify as Hispanic or Latino, with higher-than-average household income and a demonstrated openness to product discovery and trial, making the in-store environment a powerful channel for brand-building and performance-driven campaigns.

"Regional grocers like Stater Bros. represent one of the most compelling opportunities in retail media today," said Paul Brenner, SVP of Global Retail Media and Partnerships for ISM. "Their focused footprint and trusted customer relationships enable brands to connect with shoppers in ways that feel relevant and impactful. By bringing together ISM's retail media platform and Mood Media's in-store technology, we're building a scalable solution designed to support Stater Bros.' long-term growth."

Retail media has become one of the fastest-growing channels in marketing, with US advertisers projected to spend $71.09 billion in 2026. The Stater Bros. partnership advances ISM's expansion into regional grocery, where strong shopper engagement provides differentiated value for brands. Nearly 80% of shoppers say they trust their neighborhood brick-and-mortar grocery store more than national giants like Amazon or Walmart to offer fair, personalized deals.

"Stater Bros. Markets has always been focused on service to our customers and our community," said Denise Singler, VP of Integrated Marketing at Stater Bros. Markets. "This partnership enables us to thoughtfully introduce in-store media in a way that complements the shopping experience while supporting our community and our vendor partners in a way that stays true to our 90-year history as Southern California's local grocer."

Inventory for the in-store audio network will be sold through Vibenomics, enabling brands to activate campaigns at scale seamlessly.

Early success for the partnership will be measured by advertiser demand, shopper receptivity and the ability to deliver meaningful value without disrupting the in-store experience, laying the groundwork for future expansion as digital screens come in-store later this year.

For more information about ISM and how they're transforming in-store retail media, visit https://instoremarketplace.com/

About ISM

In-Store Marketplace (ISM) is the retail industry's first centralized platform standardizing and unifying digital in-store media. Backed by parent company Mood Media's proven in-store solutions, our enterprise platform provides a single integration point for Retail Media Networks, Retail Media Platforms, In-Store Solution Providers and DSPs, simplifying access to diverse in-store media inventory globally. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, ISM enables retailers to efficiently implement, manage, and measure in-store advertising campaigns worldwide, with additional integrations to be announced in the future. One solution. Infinite connections. To learn more, visit https://instoremarketplace.com/.

About Stater Bros. Markets

Communities throughout Southern California look to Stater Bros. Markets for Fresh. Affordable. Community First. grocery shopping every day. Stater Bros. nurtures families and their communities at nearly 170 stores and through the helping hands of 18,000 caring employees. While the Stater Bros. meat counter is legendary for its quality and variety, every store department is designed to surprise and delight today's shoppers. The company lives out its values through the charitable efforts of its non-profit, Stater Bros. Charities. Learn more at staterbros.com.

Media Contact

Annie Cumming

PANBlast for ISM

[email protected]

SOURCE In-Store Marketplace