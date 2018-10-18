States' Economies Boosted by Tribal Gaming, New Research Shows

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Gaming Association (AGA) released a comprehensive study of the state-by-state economic impact of tribal casino gaming in the United States.

Key findings from the report include:

California is the largest tribal gaming state by economic activity, jobs and tax payments. Tribal casinos add $20 billion to the Golden State's economy, support jobs for nearly 125,000 Californians and generate $3.4 billion in taxes and revenue share payments to all levels of government.

Oklahoma is the second largest tribal gaming state with tribal casinos, creating jobs for nearly 75,000 Oklahomans, generating $1.6 billion in taxes and revenue share payments and adding $9.6 billion to the state's economy.

Tribal gaming added $6.1 billion to Florida's economy, supported nearly 46,000 jobs and generated more than $1.1 billion in state, federal and local taxes and revenue share payments.

The upper Midwest is a hub of tribal gaming activity. Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin tribal casinos combined generated nearly $1.5 billion in state, local and federal taxes and revenue share payments, supported nearly 78,000 jobs and added $10.2 billion to the states' economies.

"Tribal gaming operators are present in 28 states and create nearly half of all U.S. gaming revenue," said Sara Slane, senior vice president of public affairs for the American Gaming Association. "This report details the widespread economic impact that tribal casinos have in states across the country, providing diverse career opportunities, supporting local businesses and generating tax revenue and revenue share payments for all levels of government."

This is the second consecutive year that Meister Economic Consulting and the American Gaming Association have conducted a comprehensive study of the economic impact of tribal gaming. This data, in conjunction in previously released commercial gaming data from Oxford Economics, allows for a detailed state-by-state breakdown of casino gaming's economic impact.

About the research: On behalf of the American Gaming Association, Meister Economic Consulting measured the economic and fiscal impacts of Class II and Class III tribal gaming on the U.S. and state economies. The study relies on tribal gaming data that served as the basis for the 2018 Edition of the Indian Gaming Industry Report, including gaming revenue, non-gaming revenue (e.g., revenue from food and beverages, lodging, retail, and entertainment) and gaming related revenue share payments by tribes to federal, state and local governments (e.g., regulatory payments and local and state revenue sharing). Tribal gaming data used in this study are for calendar year 2016, the most current year for which they are available

About AGA: The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming's modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

