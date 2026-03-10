STATESIDE BRANDS DEBUTS SUPER LYTE: AN INNOVATIVE NEW VODKA + ADE

The Makers of Surfside™ Launch into New RTD Segment

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From the makers of Surfside™, Stateside Brands announces the launch of Super Lyte – a vodka-based RTD inspired by classic sports drink flavors. Super Lyte is a flavorful, non-carbonated Vodka + Ade beverage positioned to be a staple for Gen Z and Millennial consumers looking for an easy to drink RTD that fits their active lifestyle. Each can is 4.5% ABV with just 90 calories, zero grams of sugar and zero bubbles.

Super Lyte Vodka + Ade Cans Super Lyte Founders (Left to Right: Bryan Quigley, Matt Quigley, Clement Pappas, Zach Pappas)

"Building on our success with Surfside, we are thrilled to introduce Super Lyte and lead the way for growth in this emerging segment within beverage alcohol," said Stateside Brands CEO Clement Pappas. "We are an innovative leader and take tremendous care in crafting the best possible tasting beverages within the industry. The initial response from our team members, distributor partners and key customers on the quality and flavors has been incredible! We are hearing very similar comments about Super Lyte that we experienced when we initially launched Surfside and this has created a lot of excitement."

"We have been ideating and developing Super Lyte for over two years, after identifying a growing trend from consumers who enjoy mixing sports drinks with vodka," said Stateside Brands President and Co-Founder Matt Quigley. "As Stateside Brands continues to grow into a top-performing national supplier, one thing remains consistent: our commitment to creating best-in-class new-to-world brands. We love how the branding and packaging has come together and cannot wait to get Super Lyte into the hands of consumers across the country."

Super Lyte will be launching in over 20 states along the East Coast and in the Midwest, and will be available at liquor stores, retailers, bars, restaurants, golf courses, sports stadiums and music venues starting this spring. Super Lyte is sold in a Variety 8-pack with two cans of each of the four classic flavors: Fruit Punch, Orange, Lemon Lime and Blue Chill.

Super Lyte, Fruit Punch: A leveled-up remix on the popular fruit punch flavor, with a smooth finish that tastes both nostalgic and new.

Super Lyte, Orange: Bright and vibrant citrus flavor that provides a rush of refreshment, with a modern twist designed for easy sipping.

Super Lyte, Lemon Lime: Our twist on the deliciously tried-and-true lemon lime flavor delivers the perfect balance of sweet and tart.

Super Lyte, Blue Chill: Smooth, bold flavor meets an icy, cool finish.

Super Lyte is an official partner of Stateside Brands hometown Philadelphia Phillies and will be kicking off the baseball season and debuting on March 26, 2026 during the home opener at Citizens Bank Park. Super Lyte is available direct-to-consumer online and in-stores in select states. Super Lyte has an SRP of $19.99 for the Variety 8-Pack. For more information, visit www.superlyte.com and follow along on Instagram @drinksuperlyte.

About Stateside Brands

Stateside Vodka was founded in 2015 in Philadelphia, PA, by two sets of brothers: Matt and Bryan Quigley & Clement and Zach Pappas, with a bold vision to make the highest quality vodka in the United States. Stateside Vodka was awarded a Double Gold for its 95 Point score at the prestigious 2024 San Francisco World Spirits competition for its exceptional quality and taste. Stateside Brands introduced their first ready to drink (RTD) brand, Stateside Vodka Sodas in 2021, a refreshing and flavorful line of ready-to-drink cocktails crafted with premium vodka, real fruit juice, and sparkling water. In 2022, the company launched Surfside, a line of award-winning vodka based iced teas and lemonades and has experienced rocket ship growth since launch. In 2025, Surfside was the top volume growth spirits brand, selling over 11 million cases, up from 4.9 million cases in 2024 and was awarded '2025 Spirit Brand of the Year' by IMPACT Magazine. In 2026, the company launched its latest new to world RTD brand, Super Lyte, a vodka + ade beverage inspired by classic sports drink flavors.

