SURFSIDE EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING RTD LINEUP WITH NEW BLUEBERRY LEMONADE AND HALF & HALF FLAVORS

The "2025 Spirits Brand of the Year" Enters RTD Season with Fresh Product Innovations

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfside , the spirits-based iced tea and lemonade ready-to-drink (RTD) category leader announces the launch of four new flavors, further expanding its award-winning canned cocktail lineup. The new, highly anticipated Surfside Blueberry Lemonade and Half & Half Variety Pack, arrive just in time for spring festivities, marking another milestone in the brand's exponential growth as sales performance and cultural relevance continue to surge.

Surfside Half & Half Variety Pack Surfside Blueberry Lemonade

Surfside launched in 2022 by Philadelphia natives Matt and Bryan Quigley, and Clement and Zach Pappas. The brand took off from the onset and has since gained nationwide momentum. 2025 was the brand's strongest performance to date as Surfside's sales volume skyrocketed to an impressive 11.1 million cases sold, growing by over 6 million cases from the year prior, and was the top volume growth spirits brand in the United States. Surfside was named the "2025 Spirits Brand of the Year" by Market Watch Magazine, a recognition driven in part by its best-in-class growth performance and is now the #3 spirits volume brand in the United States.

"Our new flavor innovations are a direct reflection of our fans' evolving taste preferences – a growing desire for delicious, flavor-forward, sessionable beverages," said Stateside Brands CEO and Co-Founder Clement Pappas. "We took our time to ensure each flavor was executed to the best taste profile possible. Heading into the warmer months, we're excited to bring our Blueberry Lemonade and Half & Half Variety Pack to our current fans and new consumers across the country, while continuing to reinforce our leadership in the spirits-based RTD category."

Surfside's sessionable RTDs are made with vodka, real tea and real lemonade – each can is just 100 calories, 2g of sugar and zero bubbles. Now available at retailers nationwide, the new offerings include:

Surfside Blueberry Lemonade + Vodka combines the crisp, refreshing flavor of lemonade with a burst of sweet hints of blueberry. Available now in single-flavor 4-packs and launching this spring in the Surfside Lemonade Variety 8-pack.

combines the crisp, refreshing flavor of lemonade with a burst of sweet hints of blueberry. Available now in single-flavor 4-packs and launching this spring in the Surfside Lemonade Variety 8-pack. Surfside Half & Half Variety 8-Pack builds on the success of the fan favorite Surfside Half & Half + Vodka, the brand's second-highest growth SKU, which has quickly become a go-to companion for days on the golf course, at the beach, at sporting events and beyond. The variety pack includes the following new and existing flavors: Surfside Iced Tea Half & Half + Vodka: Our signature twist on the classic blend of half iced tea and half lemonade. NEW Surfside Raspberry Half & Half + Vodka: Fruity and bright with raspberry flavors. NEW Surfside Mango Half & Half + Vodka: A tropical spin on our acclaimed original Half & Half. NEW Surfside Blackberry Half & Half + Vodka: A bold remix of our classic Half & Half with juicy blackberry flavor.

builds on the success of the fan favorite Surfside Half & Half + Vodka, the brand's second-highest growth SKU, which has quickly become a go-to companion for days on the golf course, at the beach, at sporting events and beyond. The variety pack includes the following new and existing flavors:

"By continuing to introduce new products that resonate with today's consumers, we're able to drive sustained growth and expand our reach nationwide," said Stateside Brands President and Co-Founder Matt Quigley. "These new flavors perfectly exemplify where we're taking the brand. I'm deeply involved in the design of every Surfside can and with our new Half & Half Variety Pack we leaned into a refined, golf-inspired aesthetic that's intentionally signaling a prominent occasion for enjoying our Half & Half flavors. We take real pride in raising the bar with best-in-class offerings that give our fans even more reasons to reach for Surfside."

The complete Surfside portfolio is available direct-to-consumer online and in stores across the United States. Surfside is line priced with an SRP of $10.99 for a 4-pack of cans and an SRP of $19.99 for a Variety 8-Pack. For more information, visit www.drinksurfside.com and follow along on Instagram @drinksurfside.

Surfside's newest flavors will be debuting and available for tasting at South Beach Wine & Food Festival™ at the Grand Tasting Village booth E from February 20–22, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

About Surfside

Surfside is a line of iced tea + vodka and lemonade + vodka canned cocktails recognized for its delicious full flavor taste and sunset stripes on the can for good vibes ahead. Since launching in 2022, Surfside has experienced a meteoric rise from a beloved Philly ready-to-drink brand to achieving triple-digit growth within each of the last three years, becoming the #1 spirit-based Iced Tea & Lemonade category leader. Surfside was named the #1 top growth spirits brand worldwide from 2022 to 2024 by IMPACT Databank, awarded the title of "2025 Spirits Brand of the Year" by Market Watch Magazine, honored as a 2025 "Growth Brands Awards Rising Star" winner by Beverage Information Group and named a winner of Impact's Hot Brand Award consecutively in 2024, 2025 and 2026. These honors build on a list of notable recognitions such as Brewbound's 2024 "Beyond Beer Company of the Year," VinePair's 2024 "Next Wave Rising Drinks Brand of the Year," The Spirits Business' 2025 "RTD Brand Champion" and Wine Enthusiast's "26th Annual Wine Star Award RTD of the Year" nomination.

Surfside is owned by Stateside Brands. At 4.5% ABV, Surfside is made with premium vodka and real tea/lemonade, with just 2g of sugar, 100 calories and 0 bubbles. Available in the following formats: 12oz. 4-packs (SRP: $10.99), 8-can variety packs (SRP: $19.99) and select flavors in 19.2oz "Longboard" cans (SRP: $3.99). Surfside is a perfect complement for a day at the beach, on the course, or at your favorite sporting event. To learn more, visit www.drinksurfside.com and follow on Instagram @drinksurfside.

PR Contact: KLG Public Relations | [email protected]

SOURCE Stateside Brands