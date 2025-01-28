Statewide Practice Strengthens Presence in Rapidly Growing Wesley Chapel Community

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes

Hassan Hasanein, MD to Clinical Team

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to welcome board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Hassan Hasanein, MD to its team of cancer experts in Wesley Chapel, serving patients at its new, state-of-the-art facility scheduled to open in early Spring.

Nathan H. Walcker, FCS chief executive officer, said, "Dr. Hasanein's arrival in Wesley Chapel is further demonstration of our commitment to ensure that residents in our fast-growing Florida communities have convenient access to world-class cancer care."

Dr. Hasanein earned his medical degree from the University of Damascus School of Medicine in Syria. He completed internal medicine residency training at Brookdale University Hospital in Brooklyn, New York and was named as chief fellow during his fellowship training in oncology/hematology at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

"We continue to expand our team of medical oncologists who share a passion for community oncology and an impressive record of involvement with medical research that is contributing to exciting advancements in patient care, said David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician." "Dr. Hasanein is an excellent addition to our statewide practice."

Once open, the new FCS Wesley Chapel location will boast two stories, 45,000 square feet total, and will include 27 patient exam rooms, 69 infusion treatment chairs, as well as an on-site laboratory, pharmacy, PET/CT imaging, and radiation oncology services. Patients will also have opportunities to participate in clinical trials research and care coordination services.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

