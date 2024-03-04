StateWP warns AI-driven cyberattacks are on the rise - is your website safe?

OAKLAND, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are taking advantage of artificial intelligence, but so are cybercriminals.

WordPress security expert, Garrett Goldman, explains that the dramatic uptick in cybercrime underscores the ominous reality of AI in the wrong hands – and the threat that poses for small-to-medium business owners.

The uptick in cybercrime underscores the reality of AI in the wrong hands and the threat that poses for business owners. Post this

"SMEs face the same risks as corporations, but have nowhere near the resources for in-house cybersecurity," he says.

"For many business owners, website maintenance and security is another activity to juggle. But it takes just one outdated plugin for a hacker to gain access. With AI they can find and exploit vulnerabilities at an unprecedented rate."

Garrett is the CEO of StateWP , a WordPress maintenance and security service providing industry leaders with 24/7 website protection and support.

For companies like Sun Pacific, StateWP is like "an IT department at our fingertips", taking care of back-ups, updates, threat monitoring, and custom requests.

With monthly packages to suit every business size, Garrett's customers can focus on growing their business with the confidence that their site and their customers are safe from hackers and malware.

Drawing from 15 years' experience helping global brands protect their most precious digital asset, Goldman has simple advice for site owners on how to keep their website secure:

"Use unique and random passwords for all of your accounts, keep WordPress and plugins updated amd backed up, schedule frequent audits, only grant access to those that need it, set your hosting and SSL to auto-renew each year and ask for help if you don't know where to start."

For business owners seeking further guidance on how to protect their WordPress website, visit StateWP.com today.

Media Contact:

Garrett Goldman

CEO

garrett@statewp.com

SOURCE StateWP