Static Media Acquires PlanetWare, Trekking Further Into Travel Vertical

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Static Media is delighted to announce the acquisition and relaunch of long-standing independent travel site, PlanetWare.com , a digital platform for those passionate about travel and adventure.

Static Media's acquisition of PlanetWare, previously owned by PlanetWare Inc., broadens its extensive portfolio, which currently includes The List , Tasting Table , House Digest , Chowhound , and recently acquired TVLine , reaching a combined audience of over 220 million monthly visits.

With this acquisition and relaunch, PlanetWare will rekindle its relationship with its previous audience while continuing to provide new readers with high quality travel tips, expert destination recommendations, and inspiration to guide your next adventure. Whether an avid traveler seeking your next must-see global experience, or a wanderluster looking for local hidden gems, PlanetWare will deliver content catered to all.

"Our goal with this acquisition and revitalization of PlanetWare is to continue to serve the loyal readers, while cementing Static Media's travel brands as premier destinations for all aspects of travel," said Reggie Renner, CEO and co-founder of Static Media. "We will continue to highlight expert travel tips, news, and unforgettable travel experiences. Prior to the acquisition, PlanetWare had been dormant for a few months, and we are confident our editorial team will continue to deliver high-quality content while attracting new readers. We're really excited for Static Media to carry on with publishing exceptional content and welcome PlanetWare to our growing portfolio."

About Static Media

Established in 2012, Static Media is a leading digital media company. The company owns and operates 31 brands, serving an audience of over 220 million monthly visits. Through a strong digital presence, Static Media brands cover a wide range of topics, providing real-time news, original insights, exclusive interviews, and expert advice. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company comprises more than 200 employees, with editorial and creative teams making up the majority of the workforce. This virtual-first team produces and distributes content across its brands.

