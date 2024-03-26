Static Media Announces The Acquisition Of The Takeout - A Digital Platform for Insatiable Food Lovers

INDIANAPOLIS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Static Media is pleased to announce the acquisition of the well-established and prestigious food brand TheTakeout.com, a digital platform for obsessive food lovers founded in 2016.

Previously owned by G/O Media, The Takeout joins Static Media's robust family of prominent food brands –Tasting Table, Daily Meal, Food Republic, Mashed, Foodie, and recently acquired Chowhound–which reach a combined 38 million monthly visitors.

The Takeout is on a mission to make people's lives better through food. The brand celebrates gourmet and everyday dishes with equal enthusiasm—sharing the latest food trends, expert cooking advice, and taste tests in an authoritative and accessible way. Whether you're a passionate home cook, a devoted foodie, or simply someone who enjoys a good meal, The Takeout offers something for everyone.

With this acquisition, The Takeout will continue to serve food aficionados and empower individuals to explore the many possibilities of the culinary world.

"We are thrilled to be adding The Takeout to our esteemed collection of food brands. The Takeout is a highly reputable and distinguished brand and a go-to destination for all things food. As the seventh food brand to join our portfolio, The Takeout embodies our unwavering commitment to celebrating the artistry and diversity of food. Moreover, it complements our existing food vertical, enriching our offerings and reinforcing our positioning as leaders in the food space," said Reggie Renner, CEO and co-founder of Static Media.

About Static Media

Established in 2012, Static Media is a leading digital media company. The company owns and operates twenty-four brands, serving an audience of over 100 million monthly website visitors. Through a strong digital presence, Static Media brands cover a wide range of topics, providing real-time news, original insights, exclusive interviews, and expert advice. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company comprises more than 200 employees, with editorial and creative teams making up the majority of the workforce. This virtual-first team produces and distributes content across its brands.

For more information, please visit www.static.com.

