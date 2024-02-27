Static Media Relaunches Islands to Simplify Travel Planning and Inspire People to Explore the World

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Static Media is pleased to announce the relaunch of the renowned travel brand Islands.com , a digital platform for travel enthusiasts.

Islands is on a mission to simplify travel planning and empower individuals to explore the world with confidence and ease. The brand takes pride in eliminating the guesswork from the trip planning process, offering guidance for every step of your next dream vacation, whether it's a romantic escape to a tropical destination, a solo adventure, or a family cruise.

With this relaunch, Islands will continue to serve adventure seekers and explorers, whether seasoned or setting out on their first excursion, with expert guidance, local tips, in-depth destination guides, travel hacks, and more.

Islands joins Static Media's robust family of lifestyle brands, including TastingTable.com , HouseDigest.com , Glam.com , and Women.com – which reach a combined 45 million U.S. unique viewers per month.

Additionally, Static Media has launched two travel websites in the past two years – Explore.com and OutdoorGuide.com - further expanding and rounding out its portfolio.

Explore brings trusted expert advice on local and global excursions, outdoor adventures, family vacations, and more. Whether you're looking for the best destinations for a budget-friendly getaway, tips on navigating customs at international airports, or advice on what to pack for your first solo trip through Europe, Explore is here to guide you every step of the way.

Outdoor Guide is Static Media's site for outdoor living. On the site, you'll find everything from the backyard to the world's most far-flung destinations. Whether you're an amateur adventurer seeking tips for your first hike, a seasoned pro looking for high-test gear recommendations, or a DIYer looking to learn useful tips to improve your home's outdoor spaces, Outdoor Guide is here to prep you for any and all excursions out in the fresh air.

"Our mission is to make unforgettable travel experiences accessible to everyone by eliminating the complexities and uncertainties of the trip planning process. With Islands, we are committed to empowering individuals on their journey to explore the world. We believe in sharing unique perspectives on travel, offering inspirational and practical tips, and fostering a community of passionate travelers," said Reggie Renner, CEO and co-founder of Static Media.

About Static Media

Established in 2012, Static Media is a leading digital media company. The company owns and operates twenty-three brands, serving an audience of over 100 million monthly website visitors. Through a strong digital presence, Static Media brands cover a wide range of topics, providing real-time news, original insights, exclusive interviews, and expert advice. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company comprises more than 230 employees, with editorial and creative teams making up the majority of the workforce. This virtual-first team produces and distributes content across its brands.

For more information, please visit www.static.com.

