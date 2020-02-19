Station Casinos Launches Enhanced Benefits Package with Free Healthcare and Company Paid Retirement for Team Members

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Station Casinos, the leading provider of gaming and entertainment in Las Vegas, recently announced an enhanced Team Member benefits program, available at its twenty properties located throughout the Las Vegas valley. As a part of its enhanced "Family Focused" initiative, the company is providing even greater benefits to its Team Members and further enhancing their quality of life by introducing free healthcare and a custom 401(k) program.

"Station Casinos is a family run business and our Team Members are like family to us, and we are always looking for ways to make our company an enjoyable and rewarding place to work and looking for ways to attract the best candidates to our properties," said Bob Finch, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the company. "We are excited to offer our Team Members great healthcare and retirement options so that they and their families are taken care of. Our Family Focused initiative will truly benefit our Team Members and further enhance our position as the best place to work in Las Vegas."

Since January 2020, Station Casinos has been pleased to offer a free healthcare plan to its Team Members that make less than $41,600 in salary or $20.00 per hour annually. This benefit extends to the spouses and families of eligible Team Members. At the same time, Station Casinos eliminated the health maintenance organization (HMO) deductible for all eligible Team Members. For salaried Team Members, a tiered system was implemented, which makes healthcare affordable based on the Team Member's income.

To round out Station Casinos' enriched benefits program, the company now offers a unique and expanded 401k program. Team Members who have been employed for one year or longer benefit from a 401(k) program that is funded by Station Casinos, to which Station Casinos contributes a select amount per hour for every hour worked. At the same time, Team Members who contribute to the 'traditional' 401k will continue to receive a matching contribution, courtesy of Station Casinos.

For over 40 years, Station Casinos has made its Team Members a priority with comprehensive benefits packages. Station Casinos was founded by the Fertitta family on July 1, 1976, with the opening of "Bingo Palace," on the site of what is now Palace Station. That original property had all of 5,000 square feet, 100 slot machines and 90 team members.

Since that time, Station Casinos has grown into one of the largest gaming and entertainment companies in the United States, with 20 properties and over 14,000 team members in Las Vegas.

