Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market to Grow by USD 4.02 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Increased Investment in Green Telecom, Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.12% during the forecast period. Increased investment in green telecom is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of advanced lead-acid battery. However, shortfalls of lead-acid batteries poses a challenge - Key market players include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., CLARIOS LLC, Crown Micro, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Hankook and Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., MIDAC SpA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Tianneng Group, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered End-user (Telecom, UPS, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., CLARIOS LLC, Crown Micro, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa International Ltd., Hankook and Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Leoch International Technology Ltd., MIDAC SpA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SEBANG GLOBAL BATTERY Co. Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd., Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Tianneng Group, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Advanced lead-acid batteries offer a cost-effective solution in the energy storage market compared to other battery technologies. These batteries provide superior performance by addressing the sulfation issue found in traditional lead-acid batteries. Three prominent types of advanced lead-acid batteries are EFBs, AGM batteries, and lead-carbon batteries, used for on-grid and off-grid electricity storage. In the automotive sector, these batteries are utilized for start/stop applications in micro-hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles. The demand for industrial batteries and energy storage solutions in electrical grids, off-grid, and microgrids is fueling the market growth. In the industrial sector, material handling equipment relies on advanced lead-acid battery storage systems. Leading SLA battery manufacturers are investing in R&D to compete with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and retain market share. Notable companies like East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, and Exide Technologies collaborate through the Consortium of Battery Innovation to improve battery performance and drive demand for advanced lead-acid batteries. These collaborations will result in enhanced technology and increased market expansion during the forecast period.

The Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) battery market is experiencing significant growth due to favorable government policies supporting renewable energy and the increasing demand for uninterruptible power supplies in various industries. Telecommunication companies and FMCG firms are major consumers, utilizing SLA batteries for their critical power needs. The renewable energy sector, 5G technology rollout, and transportation infrastructure development are also driving demand. SLA batteries are used in telecom towers, data centers, EV power stations, and oil & gas industry for power generation and energy storage. However, concerns over the use of toxic materials like lead and sulfuric acid persist. Innovations like Absorbent Glass Mat, Gel VRLA batteries, Calcium-alloy grids, Carbon additives, Pulse charging, and Multi-stage charging are addressing these concerns. Proper battery disposal and recycling at recycling centers are crucial for sustainable growth. The market includes VRLA batteries, Gel batteries, SLI batteries, and is expected to expand in sectors like utilities, building, and power generation.

Market Challenges

Lead-acid batteries are widely utilized batteries with a cost advantage in various applications due to their affordability. However, they have some disadvantages that may limit their growth in the market. These batteries are heavier and less durable than alternatives like lithium-ion and nickel batteries. Their life expectancy under continuous charge depends on factors like charging frequency, voltage, and depth of discharge. High temperatures reduce their life span. Lead-acid batteries have lower energy density and lose the ability to accept a charge when discharged for extended periods due to sulfation. The automotive and related industries' expansion has driven demand for lead-acid batteries as power sources. However, they contain toxic lead oxide, posing risks to the environment and human health. Improper disposal of lead components contributes to lead pollution, causing air pollution and health issues. Regulatory actions against lead-acid battery manufacturers due to lead poisoning and pollution concerns further restrict their usage. These disadvantages may hamper the growth of the lead-acid battery market during the forecast period.

The Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) battery market faces several challenges in various industries. In power generation and energy storage, the need for refueling stations for SLA batteries is a significant hurdle. Airports and other critical infrastructure require uninterrupted power, making the heavy and toxic materials in SLA batteries a concern. Rechargeable battery technologies like Absorbent Glass Mat, Gel VRLA batteries, Calcium-alloy grids, and Carbon additives offer solutions, but require specialized charging methods like pulse charging and multi-stage charging. Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, present opportunities for SLA batteries in solar charge mode and off-grid solar projects. However, battery disposal and recycling remain challenges, with the growing subscriber base for electric vehicles and power backup systems adding to the demand for energy storage devices. In contrast, Lithium-ion batteries are gaining popularity due to their smaller size and longer life cycle. The oil & gas industry, data centers, telecom towers, 5G services, IT sector, buildings, and solar power projects all utilize SLA batteries for power backup systems and UPS, but the transition to more efficient and sustainable energy storage solutions continues.

Segment Overview

This stationary lead-acid (sla) battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Telecom

1.2 UPS

1.3 Others Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 Europe

2.3 North America

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Telecom- Lead-acid batteries offer cost-effective energy storage solutions in the market, making them a popular choice for various applications, particularly in the telecom industry. Compared to Li-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries may have a lower energy density per unit but maintain similar energy-storing potential when connected to a network with additional systems. Telecom tower installations predominantly use lead-acid batteries due to their reliability and lower markup prices, supporting low operating costs and ownership. Exide Industries Ltd. And Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. Are key players in the market, providing maintenance-free VRLA batteries specifically designed for the telecom sector. Exide Industries' batteries ensure excellent performance and long life, while Narada Power's 313K high-temperature VRLA battery offers fast installation, no maintenance cost, and operates efficiently in high temperatures, making it suitable for continuous operations above 35 degrees Celsius. These factors contribute to the growth of the lead-acid battery market in the telecom sector during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) battery market refers to the use of lead-acid batteries for stationary applications, such as power backup systems, telecommunication networks, and renewable energy sector projects. These batteries come in various types, including flooded, Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM), and Gel VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead-Acid). SLA batteries are known for their reliability and durability, making them a popular choice for energy storage in off-grid solar projects and uninterruptible power supplies. Despite their advantages, SLA batteries face competition from Lithium-ion batteries, which offer higher energy density and longer cycle life. However, SLA batteries have the advantage of being a mature technology with a well-established supply chain and lower cost. SLA batteries consist of toxic materials, including lead and sulfuric acid, which require careful handling and disposal. The batteries are rechargeable, and their charging process involves multi-stage charging and pulse charging to optimize battery performance. Carbon additives and Calcium-alloy grids are used to improve battery performance and longevity. In the renewable energy sector, SLA batteries are used to store excess energy generated by Solar PV equipment and wind turbines for later use. The market for SLA batteries is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for energy storage devices in the electric vehicles, 5G technology, and FMCG companies sectors.

Market Research Overview

The Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) battery market refers to the use of lead-acid batteries for stationary applications, such as power backup systems, telecom towers, data centers, and solar PV equipment. Unlike their counterparts in automotive applications, these batteries are designed to be stationary and provide long-term energy storage. SLA batteries come in various types, including flooded, Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM), and Gel VRLA batteries. They are valued for their reliability, low cost, and long cycle life. In the renewable energy sector, SLA batteries are used in solar power projects and off-grid solar systems to store excess energy generated during peak production hours for use during periods of low sunlight. Favorable government policies and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources are driving the growth of the SLA battery market. However, the market faces challenges such as the increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries and the toxic nature of lead and sulfuric acid, which are hazardous materials used in SLA batteries. The market is also influenced by factors such as the telecommunication industry, FMCG companies, utilities, oil & gas, transportation infrastructure, EV power stations, and docking facilities. The market for SLA batteries is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for energy storage devices in various industries, including the IT sector, buildings, and power generation. The market is also expected to be driven by the adoption of 5G technology and the expanding subscriber base for 5G services. The SLA battery market includes various types of rechargeable batteries, such as VRLA batteries, Gel batteries, SLI batteries, and Calcium-alloy grids, which differ in their design and charging methods, including pulse charging and multi-stage charging. The market also includes battery disposal and recycling centers, which play a crucial role in managing the end-of-life disposal of these batteries. In summary, the Stationary Lead-Acid battery market is a significant and growing market that plays a crucial role in providing energy storage solutions for various industries, including telecom, data centers, renewable energy, and transportation infrastructure. The market faces challenges related to the adoption of alternative battery technologies and the toxic nature of lead and sulfuric acid, but it is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for energy storage devices and the expanding adoption of renewable energy sources and 5G technology.

