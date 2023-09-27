Stationary Robots Gain Traction Across Industries, Offering Flexibility and Lifting Capabilities for Material Handling and Manufacturing Processes

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stationary Robots Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Application, By Type - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stationary robots market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2022 to USD 12.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Stationary robots are gaining popularity across various industries for their diverse range of types, including computerized machine tools, robotics arms, industrial robots, welding robots, and computer numerical control machines.

Market Segmentation

The global stationary robots market is segmented based on:

  1. Application: Includes Inspection and Maintenance, Material Handling and Sorting, Security and Surveillance, and Education and Entertainment.
  2. Type: Types of stationary robots include cylindrical, Cartesian, spherical, SCARA, parallel, and robotics arms.
  3. Region: Geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Market Analysis by Application

  • Material Handling and Sorting: This segment holds the largest share in the global stationary robots market due to the wide range of benefits offered by stationary robots in material handling systems for manufacturing processes and warehouse operations.

Regional Insights on the Global Market for Stationary Robots

  • Asia: Projected to dominate the global stationary robots market in 2021, followed by North America and Europe. The growth in these regions is attributed to the presence of leading market players and the rise of industrialization and automation.
  • North America: Expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of stationary robot technology and the penetration of automation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Flexibility and Lifting Capability: Stationary robots provide the highest level of flexibility among all types of robot arms. They can lift heavy objects and have a simple control system, making them crucial for the industrial sector.

Restraints

  • Cost and Complexity: Stationary robots can be costlier and more complex than other robotic arms. Their rigid structure and lack of rotational movement may require additional fencing, limiting their application.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the global stationary robots market is expected to intensify as new players enter the market, and the number of devices compatible with stationary robots increases. Key players include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and more.

Recent Developments

  • In March 2022, Bosch Rexroth acquired a majority stake in Kassow Robots, a Denmark-based developer of 7-axis collaborative robotic arms. This acquisition allows Bosch to offer one-stop solutions, especially for industries such as consumer goods, mobility, battery production, and semiconductor production.

Key Market Trends

  • Companies are exploring stationary robotics solutions to address labor shortages and fluctuating demand in logistics operations. The integration of AI and sensor technology has expanded the range of applications for stationary robots in the logistics industry.

This information provides an overview of the global stationary robots market, its growth prospects, and key trends.

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • KUKA AG
  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Universal Robots A/S
  • Epson Robotics
  • Staubli International AG
  • Denso Corporation
  • Comau S.p.A.
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation
  • Omron Adept Technologies, Inc
  • MABI AG
  • Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd
  • Sepro Group
  • Adept Technology, Inc
  • F&P Robotics AG
  • Franka Emika GmbH
  • Techman Robot Inc.

