Statista Teams with InMarket, Bringing Real-World Consumer Intelligence to Subscribers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data powerhouse, Statista, today announced a partnership with InMarket, the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, to bolster its original research reports and analysis. Through the partnership, InMarket will provide Statista with its InSights leveraging its proprietary, first-party and permission-based intent, location and transactional data. The Statista editorial team will have access to this data to report and share consumer trends with subscribers beginning October 2021.

InMarket InSights highlight new and developing trends in real-time, with reports identifying purchasing behaviors such as the acceleration of gift cards during the holiday season, brand specific visit trends like the InMarket retail loyalty report, and consumer intent trends including the annual InMarket holiday shopping report. In partnership with Statista, InMarket will unlock real-time access to these unique insights and to help highlight key changes in how consumers live, work and shop.

"InMarket is thrilled to partner with Statista to bring their subscribers leading, real-time insights to help inform marketers on leading trends and shifts in consumer behavior," said Michael Della Penna, Chief Strategy Officer at InMarket. "Millions of users look to Statista each month to understand market opportunities and dynamics, as well as the consumer trends that are driving change in business and life. We look forward to substantiating their reporting across 170 industries and providing data and insights on what's next in retail, advertising and marketing. "

InMarket's robust InSights program includes key quarterly reports on Retail and QSR loyalty, traffic trends for leading retailers like Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh as well as shopping, purchase and intent based seasonal trends and categories including holiday travel and shopping, back to school, beer and spirit purchase trends and more.

"InMarket brings valuable, anonymized consumer insight to the Statista platform. Amid the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, we look to great partners like InMarket to keep our readers informed of the latest developments," said Christopher Ekwuruke, Partnerships Manager at Statista. "Together, we look forward to sharing the insights and facts on the topics that matter most."

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time marketing for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platform, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time, and measure success in driving sales. InMarket's proprietary Moments offering outperforms traditional mobile advertising by 6.5x.*

InMarket, which has raised no venture capital funding, holds more than 27 patents across location, attribution and digital marketing, and its GeoLink self-service marketing platform was awarded Best Location Platform at the 2020 Digiday Technology Awards. Its nationwide team is united across more than 20 states. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com.

*Wordstream Google Ads Benchmark for Mobile Media

About Statista

Founded in Germany in 2007, Statista employs around 1,100 people across four continents in 13 locations. Statista is a leading data and business intelligence platform and provides international market and consumer studies. The "Data as a Service" business model is unique in this form; there are no direct competitors on the market.

