Statistics on Gynecology Devices Market Size & Share Worth Over USD 19501.20 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 10.30%, Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global gynecology devices market size was worth USD 10,829.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 19,501.20 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.30 percent over the forecast period.

Gynecology Devices Market: Overview

Gynecology is a study that deals with health problems related to the female reproductive system, such as the vagina, ovaries, and uterus, as well as the female breast. Increasing women's population and lifestyle lead to an increase in various gynecological-related illnesses. The devices used to treat and diagnose these diseases are called gynecological devices. The growth of the global gynecological device market is driven by an increase in the number of gynecological diseases and the number of advanced women's medical devices. However, restricted access to contraceptives and the strict regulatory approval process is hampering the market growth. In addition, robotics is one example of a computer system that assists in surgery. The incorporation of robotics by trained gynecologists increases the demand for a variety of surgical instruments. Cancer and other gynecological disorders can be successfully treated with innovative robotic technology. In addition, medical device manufacturers are committed to harnessing the power of robotic operations to increase profits. Therefore, the rapid driving force of automation technologies such as robotics in the treatment of gynecological diseases is expected to drive the growth of the gynecology device market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Gynecology Devices Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Gynecology Devices Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.30 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Gynecology Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 10829.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 19501.20 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. According to research data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), about 8,640 deaths were caused by gynecological diseases in 2019, with 37% of the female population living with these diseases worldwide.

The general bad reputation surrounding litigation, regulatory scrutiny, and the use of meshes can limit the growth of the pelvic organ prolapse and the market as a whole.

The North American region holds the largest share of the global gynecology devices market due to increasing demand for gynecological surgery, increasing prevalence of female reproductive disorders, and growing technological advances in gynecological equipment.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Gynecology Devices Market By Products (Gynecological Endoscopy Devices, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Fluid Management Systems, Female Sterilization & Contraceptive Devices, Hand Instruments, and Diagnostic Imaging Systems), By End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Clinics), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Gynecology Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in Incidence of Gynecological Diseases.

The global population's rising insurance coverage is driving the demand for healthcare payer services. Due to favorable government policies, it is also projected that developing nations like India will see a rise in health insurance coverage. For instance, the FDI cap in insurance was raised from 49 to 74 % as part of the Union Budget of 2021, and state-owned general insurance businesses received an infusion of USD 413.13 million to help them become more financially stable. Additionally, the substantial losses from the rise in healthcare frauds enhance the demand for healthcare payer services, fueling the global market expansion. A noticeable increase in health insurance enrollment has been noted, which benefits the global Gynecology Devices Market's development.

Gynecology Devices Market: Restraints

Concerns about the safety of pelvic organs to hamper the market growth.

Concerns about the safety of pelvic organ prolapse are expected to impede market growth over the forecast period. In Europe, it is advisable to use the vaginal mesh only in complex cases with no other alternative treatments. The general bad reputation surrounding litigation, regulatory scrutiny, and the use of meshes can limit the growth of the pelvic organ prolapse and the market as a whole.

Global Gynecology Devices Market: Segmentation

The global gynecology devices market is segregated on the basis of products, end-users, and region.

By products, the market is divided into gynecological endoscopy devices, endometrial ablation devices, fluid management systems, female sterilization & contraceptive devices, hand instruments, and diagnostic imaging systems. Among these, the gynecological endoscopy devices segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 45 percent of global sales.

By end-use, the market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics. The hospital segment will dominate the market during the forecast period due to the development of medical institutions. Hospitals have been upgraded to the latest equipment and equipped with digital pathology and artificial intelligence. These technologies support communication between departments and enable cross-domain data exchange.

List of Key Players in Gynecology Devices Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ethicon Inc.

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

MedGyn Product Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 10829.50 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 19501.20 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.30 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon, Inc., Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, and MedGyn Product Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Recent Developments

In September 2021 , Ethicon unveiled the industry's first electric circular stapler for colorectal, gynecological, gastric and chest surgery. Helps treat serious complications associated with bowel and stomach surgery. In addition, the Echelon Circular Powered Stapler reduces staple line leaks by 61% compared to Medtronic's DST series Eea Stapler.

, Ethicon unveiled the industry's first electric circular stapler for colorectal, gynecological, gastric and chest surgery. Helps treat serious complications associated with bowel and stomach surgery. In addition, the Echelon Circular Powered Stapler reduces staple line leaks by 61% compared to Medtronic's DST series Eea Stapler. In May 2021 , Hologic Inc. acquired Biotheranostics, the developer of two highly differentiated molecular diagnostic tests for breast and metastatic cancers. Breast cancer index (BCI) and Cancer TYPE ID (CTID). The Breast Cancer Index predicts which early-stage hormone receptor-positive (HR +) breast cancer patients are likely to benefit from long-term endocrine therapy, the National Cancer Network (NCCN) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Regional Dominance:

Increasing demand for gynecological surgeries shows largest market share.

The North American region holds the largest share of the global gynecology devices market due to increasing demand for gynecological surgery, increasing prevalence of female reproductive disorders, and growing technological advances in gynecological equipment. Cancer is one of the biggest health problems for women in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast, colon, endometrial, lung, cervical, skin, and ovarian cancers are the most common cancers that affect women. More than 270,000 women are dying from cancer.

Global Gynecology Devices Market is segmented as follows:

Gynecology Devices Market: By Products Outlook (2022-2028)

Gynecological Endoscopy Devices

Endometrial Ablation Devices

Fluid Management Systems

Female Sterilization and Contraceptive Devices

Hand Instruments

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Gynecology Devices Market: By End Users Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Gynecology Devices Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

