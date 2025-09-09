StatSocial Brings Bluesky Into View for Sharper Consumer Insights and Influencer Discovery

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StatSocial, the industry's only provider of socially-derived audiences spanning major networks, announced the integration of Bluesky into its core platform offerings. This expansion broadens visibility into emerging audiences, conversations, and engagement patterns, enabling sharper consumer insights, better alignment in influencer partnerships, and more precise media planning in today's rapidly fragmenting social media landscape.

With Bluesky now available within the StatSocial platform, marketers can:

Gain greater audience understanding with Bluesky engagement now integrated into StatSocial's Identity Graph.

Identify and validate key creators on Bluesky using an audience-first approach to ensure follower alignment with their brand and upcoming campaigns.

Benchmark Bluesky engagement against other platforms to see where audiences connect, and activate those audiences across the digital ecosystem.

This addition extends StatSocial's coverage across a broader range of social networks, providing earlier access to signals from niche, politically active, and tech-forward communities increasingly shifting to Bluesky.

"As new platforms like Bluesky gain traction with early adopters and influential communities, it's critical for brands to stay ahead of the curve," said David Barker, CEO of StatSocial. "By bringing Bluesky into the same framework as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and more, we're giving our clients deeper visibility into the behaviors and affinities shaping today's consumer and social audiences."

The expansion underscores StatSocial's commitment to helping brands and agencies stay ahead of social fragmentation by delivering comprehensive, actionable intelligence across platforms.

About StatSocial

StatSocial is the only platform delivering socially-derived audiences across major networks, powered by its patented Identity Graph. By combining social signals with household and offline data, StatSocial creates proprietary audience segments that integrate seamlessly with clients' AI environments and third-party systems. The platform enables deeper insights, influencer discovery and measurement, and more effective paid media programs. To learn more, please visit StatSocial.com .

