StatSocial Redefines Influencer Marketing and Measurement with Launch of Audience-First Discovery Product Inclusive of 45M+ Influencers and Creators

StatSocial Discovery's audience-first approach highlights influencers that a specific audience follows and engages with, while also pinpointing individuals who are organically exposed to an influencer's or creator's content. By matching these audiences to purchase data, StatSocial offers unparalleled attribution capabilities, enabling the accurate measurement of campaign ROI.

Discovery, combined with StatSocial's patented Identity Graph which connects social profiles to verified identities at scale, modernizes influencer marketing with the following capabilities:

Influencer & Creator Database: Discover more than 45 million influencers and creators that are stored in StatSocial's database.

Audience Creation: Leverage StatSocial's native audience builder or import custom audiences from first or third-party data.

Audience-First Influencer Discovery: Identify any influencer that your audience uniquely engages with across major social platforms, and filter recommendations based on preferred creator demographics or content categories.

Influencer Audience Retargeting: Amplify campaigns by targeting the audience of an influencer partner or similar creators across paid media channels, before, during, and after a campaign.

Influencer Insights: Gain a detailed understanding of a specific influencer audience's unique interests, media preferences, brand affinities, and more.

Influencer Attribution: Map organically exposed audiences to purchase data to analyze spending habits both pre and post-campaign against a control group.

"In addition to our latest influencer offering, this release introduces discovery capabilities that allow marketers to bring an audience-first approach not only to influencer marketing, but also media planning and brand collaborations as well," said David Barker, CEO of StatSocial. "StatSocial Discovery helps brands identify their audience's media preferences across traditional outlets, niche podcasts, radio, CTV, and more. It also highlights top brand affinities, providing essential insights for strategic partnerships."

With these innovative capabilities, StatSocial empowers marketers to craft high-impact campaigns with measurable outcomes.

About StatSocial

StatSocial is the industry's leading provider of cross-platform social audience insights, empowering more informed marketing decisions with advanced solutions for influencer marketing, consumer insights, media and brand planning, and more. For more information, visit StatSocial.com .

SOURCE StatSocial, Inc