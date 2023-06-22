StatSocial Introduces Breakthrough in Brand Impact Measurement for Influencer Marketing

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StatSocial™, the industry's only social audience company to offer insights beyond Twitter, launched new measurement capabilities for Silhouette™—their award-winning social insights platform— designed to accurately determine the brand impact of influencer marketing campaigns.

Despite the remarkable growth of influencer and social marketing over the past decade, marketers have grappled with the challenge of justifying their investments, primarily due to the lack of accurate measurement solutions in the market.

Silhouette's brand measurement capabilities offer a seamless user experience, allowing marketers to easily build custom social audiences, select from pre-built survey templates, deploy surveys, and access campaign insights on intuitive dashboards all within the platform.
With Silhouette's latest product rollout, marketers can now:

  • Identify exposed influencer audiences across multiple social channels
  • Launch brand lift surveys to determine impact of paid influencer efforts
  • Measure brand awareness, perception, and behavior tied to specific influencer and social audiences
  • Deploy ongoing brand tracking to measure changes in audience sentiment over time

"Understanding the impact of influencer campaigns on your brand is vital for optimizing success," said David Barker, CEO of StatSocial. "Conventional measurement methods, such as forced exposure, have fallen short in providing accurate insights. At StatSocial, we find that well-executed influencer campaigns often generate significant ROI relative to traditional paid media. This breakthrough capability delivers marketers the data they need to instill confidence in their influencer investments."

Silhouette offers a seamless user experience, allowing marketers to easily build custom social audiences, select from pre-built survey templates aligned with core brand initiatives, deploy surveys, and access campaign insights on intuitive dashboards.

While most measurement solutions focus on paid advertising initiatives or a single social channel, Silhouette is the first brand measurement tool that aggregates exposed audiences across multiple social channels.

By combining these capabilities with Silhouette's deep social insights on key audience interests, affinities, and preferences, marketers gain the power to create impactful campaigns that resonate with their audience and drive results.

About StatSocial 
StatSocial is the industry's premier social audience insights provider, empowering marketers and researchers to make more informed decisions based on self-declared social audience data. Our Silhouette platform captures the most comprehensive set of social audience data available for users to uncover consumer insights across any audience, measure brand impact, and social and influencer marketing ROI. Using our patented Identity Graph and opt-in social panelists, marketers are able to merge an individual's self-declared social data into a single profile identity, providing a holistic understanding of who that audience is, and what drives their purchase decisions. For more information, please visit StatSocial.com.

