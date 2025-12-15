StatSocial Named Winner of ADWEEK Tech Stack Award for Influencer Measurement Solution

Industry-leading influencer measurement solution recognized for connecting campaigns to verified purchase behavior.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StatSocial has been named a winner of ADWEEK's 2025 Tech Stack Award in the Marketing Measurement Product/Platform category, recognizing the company's ability to help brands measure the impact of their influencer campaigns.

The ADWEEK Tech Stack Awards honor companies behind the most innovative products and platforms driving proven revenue impact in marketing, advertising, and media. The Marketing Measurement category specifically recognizes platforms helping brands measure ROI that was previously impossible to track with accuracy.

StatSocial's influencer measurement solution, trusted by Fortune 500 brands and leading agencies, directly connects organic social exposure to verified consumer behavior, both in-store and online. Instead of relying on engagement metrics, promo codes, or modeled assumptions, StatSocial maps exposed audiences to transactional and behavioral outcomes, providing real proof of performance.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from ADWEEK," said David Barker, CEO of StatSocial. "The path to purchase is not linear, and engagement metrics don't cut it when measuring campaign outcomes. Our goal is to help brands understand how their influencer campaigns connect to actual results, whether that means sales, store traffic, brand lift, or other KPIs."

StatSocial's patented, public Identity Graph provides visibility into organically exposed audiences without opt-ins, tracking links, or self-reported data. Brands can see who was exposed, how those audiences behave, and how exposure influences outcomes. This includes measuring sales lift, in-store traffic, brand awareness and perception, and other KPIs tied directly to influencer campaigns.

As influencer marketing becomes a core part of an omnichannel strategy, the need for clear attribution continues to grow. StatSocial provides a direct way to understand how influencer programs contribute to measurable outcomes across channels.

About StatSocial

StatSocial is a people-based intelligence platform that delivers identity-resolved, AI-ready audience data built from public social behavior across major platforms. Powered by StatSocial's Identity Graph and Knowledge Graph, the platform enables audience insights, influencer strategy, targeting, and exposure-based measurement. Leading brands and agencies use StatSocial to understand real audiences, improve marketing decisions, and quantify impact across paid, earned, and owned channels. Learn more at StatSocial.com

