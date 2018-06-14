Status Labs Invited to Host Crisis Communications Workshop at PRSA 2018 International Conference

Status Labs first hosted its "Crisis Courtroom" workshop for PRSA's New York City chapter in October of 2017, as part of the PR society's Evening Workshop Series. The event's unique theme was the brainchild of Jason Barnhart, PRSA's Director of Professional Development. The final result of their collaboration was received with enthusiasm from both PRSA and its attending members, inspiring the company to apply for a coveted slot at ICON 2018.

"We always enjoy partnering with PRSA on member events, but I'm especially honored to host our second PRSA crisis workshop," explained Status Labs CEO Darius Fisher. "Last year's presentation was a lot of fun, and brought lots of talented industry professionals together. We look forward to educating and entertaining more PRSA members from around the world, and learning from them as well."

This time, Status Labs will present a new fictional brand story in mock trial format at the JW Marriott Hotel in Downtown Austin, TX, less than a mile away from its own headquarters.

The interactive workshop will provide PR professionals with the opportunity to play jury for a fictional brand going through a crisis and decide whether or not the brand "successfully mastered its disaster."

"Discussing best practices for crisis control through case studies is a great way to get the audience involved," notes Lacy Jansson, Director of PR at Status Labs. "Communications pros recall these very public, high profile events when they think of crisis response. This helps facilitate and encourage open discussion, and allows us to dissect the right and wrong moves, together."

Darius Fisher will preside as "Judge" while members of Status Labs' PR team act as witnesses and legal counsel, presenting the "jury" with the evidence they will use to decide the brand's fate. Following the jury's verdict, Fisher and his team will host an open discussion and take questions.

By the time attendees exit the "courtroom," they will have a solid understanding of the biggest crisis communications dos and don'ts.

ICON 2018 will be held from October 7th - 9th at The JW Marriott Hotel, 110 E. 2nd St., Austin, Texas 78701. Those interested in attending workshops hosted by Status Labs and some of the brightest minds in the industry, should visit prsa.org/Conferences/InternationalConference/.

