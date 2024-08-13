Stäubli Electrical Connectors will be attending RE+ for North American Renewable Energy Markets

Introducing BosCon connectors for large-diameter sets the new standard for the safe, continued expansion of the PV and EV industry infrastructure.

WINDSOR, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stäubli Electrical Connectors, a global leader in high-quality electrical components and electrical connector solutions, is excited to announce its participation in this year's RE+ tradeshow in Anaheim, California, September 9-12. The event, formerly known as Solar Power International, is recognized as largest clean energy event in North America for industry professionals in the clean energy sector.

We connect solar power for a sustainable world

Showcasing a wide array of innovative products that have made it a mainstay in the connector industry. The company will also unveil new products, designed with the future of energy in mind, solidifying their commitment to advancing the efficiency and safety of electrical connection technology.

"RE+ is the premier North American venue for Stäubli to demonstrate our leadership in providing reliable and high-performance connectors," according to Brian Mills, Head of Renewable Energy, North America, Stäubli Electrical Connectors. "We are thrilled not only to display our product lines but also to introduce effective and relevant new solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the renewable energy market."

Highlights of Stäubli's exhibition include the latest innovations in solar connectors including the robust MC4 product line and the advanced MC4-Evo 2, which have been specifically designed to meet the rigorous requirements of the global solar industry. In addition, Stäubli will introduce a new range of connectors that offer higher current-carrying capacity and enhanced safety features to ensure reliable operation in challenging environmental conditions.

The new products come with intelligent design features that enable installers to achieve quicker and more reliable installations, thus reducing overall system costs. Furthermore, the company's commitment to sustainability will be on full display, with solutions that prioritize not only performance but also environmental responsibility.

One standout this year will be the newest product called the BosCon connector. The connector is made in the United States and is the first cULus listed PV connector of its kind for North American Renewable Energy Markets.

Visitors to the Stäubli booth can expect interactive demonstrations, one-on-one consultations with Stäubli experts, and hands-on demos with the latest products. With its proven track record of precision and innovation, Stäubli Electrical Connectors will continue to empower the energy sector by providing safer, more efficient, and more sustainable solutions for tomorrow's challenges.

The RE+ tradeshow is an essential destination for anyone interested in the future of renewable energy. Stäubli Electrical Connectors looks forward to welcoming attendees to their booth and engaging with other industry leaders to foster growth and drive advances in clean and renewable energy technologies.

For more information about Stäubli Electrical Connectors and their participation in RE+, please visit www.staubli-renewable-energy.com.

About Stäubli

Stäubli is a global industrial and mechatronic solution provider with four dedicated Divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile, serving customers who aim to increase their productivity in many industrial sectors. Stäubli currently operates in 28 countries, with agents in 50 countries on four continents. Its global workforce of 6,000 shares a commitment to partnering with customers in nearly every industry to provide comprehensive solutions with long-term support. Originally founded in 1892 as a small workshop in Horgen/Zurich, Switzerland, today Stäubli is an international Group headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland.

