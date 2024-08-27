Stäubli Introduces the First UL6703 cULus Listed Large-Format Connectors for North American Renewable Energy Markets

New BosCon connectors for large-conductor PV cable set the new standard for the safe, continued expansion of the PV and EV industry infrastructure. Made in USA.

WINDSOR, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stäubli Electrical Connectors, the global leader in PV cable couplers, has introduced a new product family of large-format PV cable connectors. The new connectors, called BosCon, are the first to be fully cULus listed to UL6703 and CSA C22.2 182.5, "Connectors for use in Photovoltaic Systems." They are designed for carrying high current in harsh and outdoor environments in the PV energy and EV industries.

This addresses a mission-critical need. Until now, the North American POV industry has lacked certified-safe connectors for large-diameter and high-power trunk cables used in large-scale applications in harsh and outdoor environments. BosCon connectors are specifically designed for electrical balance of systems (eBOS) trunk cables, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and EV charging systems.

"We designed the BosCon line to help address a need within the North American PV market to make large format cable connections as both pre-made leads by harness suppliers and by installers in the field," said Brian Mills, Head of Renewable Energy with Stäubli. "In doing so, the new, connectors ensure safety and reliability while simplifying installation and maintenance."

The full BosCon line is designed to confidently seal, strain relieve, and terminate with both low (Class B) and high strand count, low and high flexible Copper PV cable. It features a unique coding system that allows for seven different mechanically-keyed and color-coded rings on both the socket and plug ends which can be determined at the time of assembly. This helps prevent the significant risks inherent in cross-mating of poles and/or phases. (It's also potentially catastrophic to mate connectors from different manufacturers, including those which claim to be "Stäubli compatible.")

The new connectors are fully cULus listed for both factory and field installation with 3/0 AWG through 500 MCM Copper cables with a maximum ampacity rating of 620 A at 1500V AC/DC.

The BosCon OPC16 is not only designed to handle large trunk cables in utility-scale systems but can also be used in the effective design and installation of EV storage/charging systems thanks for being both AC and DC rated at 1500 V.

The coming months will bring additional products including solutions for combiner boxes, panel receptacles, central inverters, and more. These will be followed by two more couplers (Ø10mm and Ø21mm) which will round out the application range.

Stäubli will showcase the BosCon at RE+ this year at the Anaheim Convention Center, September 9-12, at booth #D30059. "Just ask about the new BosCon connector" said Mills, "and one of our connector experts will be able to explain the benefits and the capabilities of this exciting new addition to our product portfolio."

