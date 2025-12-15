Stavtar Appoints Nick DeSalvo as Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stavtar Solutions, a leading provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS for complex enterprises such as alternative asset managers, today announced the appointment of Nick DeSalvo as Vice President of Sales. DeSalvo brings extensive experience in growing high-performing fintech companies, building global revenue teams, and advancing commercial initiatives within the financial services sector.

DeSalvo joins Stavtar at a key moment in its growth trajectory, following its recent $55 million Series A investment. His appointment reinforces Stavtar's commitment to expanding its market presence and strengthening execution across its full portfolio of solutions for complex businesses.

"We are excited to welcome Nick to Stavtar's leadership team," said Steven Petersen, Co-Founder of Stavtar. "Nick has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead enterprise fintech organizations through strategic sales leadership and a deep understanding of the needs of complex businesses. His expertise will be instrumental as we expand our go-to-market capabilities and enter the next phase of growth."

"Finance teams are increasingly operating in environments where complexity has outpaced the capabilities of legacy tools," said Nick DeSalvo, Vice President of Sales at Stavtar. "Stavtar is solving this problem at scale, and the market opportunity ahead of us is extraordinary. I am energized to help accelerate our commercial momentum and bring modern, enterprise-grade platforms to more global organizations."

With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar provides finance teams with modern tools to eliminate manual processes, reduce operational risk, increase productivity, and accelerate decision-making.

About Stavtar

Stavtar is the premier provider of business spend management and expense allocation SaaS solutions built for the Office of the CFO in complex businesses like alternative asset management. Headquartered in New York, with a global footprint spanning Dallas, London, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Stavtar was founded by seasoned professionals from the alternative asset management industry.

Our flagship business spend management and expense allocation platform, StavPay, empowers over 120 leading alternative asset managers, collectively overseeing more than $2.4 trillion in AUM.

To learn more, visit www.stavtar.com.

