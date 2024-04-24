Stax Appoints Andrew Keller to Oversee Technology Market Coverage for U.K. and EMEA

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks has appointed Andrew Keller to the role of Director in the London office. Andrew's expertise encompasses over 15 years of involvement in strategy consulting and commercial due diligence, advising private equity and corporate clients across the technology and business services sectors at Kroll, EY, and OC&C. Additionally, he brings more than six years of experience in corporate finance and strategy at private equity-backed portfolio companies.

Andrew Keller, Director, Stax London

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew Keller to Stax. His recent appointment marks a significant step in the growth of Stax's London office, signifying an expansion of our sector coverage. This move also allows us to leverage our established success in North America to better support our clients in London and across Europe," remarked Phil Dunne, Stax U.K. Managing Director. "Andrew brings a wealth of experience in private equity due diligence and value creation, complemented by firsthand insights gained while working at private equity-owned businesses. His extensive expertise spans various subsectors within the technology vertical, including travel, maritime, construction, and financial services."



"I am genuinely excited to be joining a firm exclusively dedicated to strategy, commercial due diligence, and value realization. What particularly attracts me to Stax is its impressive growth trajectory. With a strong foothold in the U.S., particularly in technology and software, and a strategic investment in the London and European markets, Stax presents a compelling growth platform," expressed Andrew Keller. "I am eager to contribute my technology-specific expertise, focusing primarily on deals involving construction software, maritime technology, and TravelTech—gained from my tenure at global booking technology company Travelport. Additionally, I bring valuable experience in the investment landscape of the business services sector, having worked on significant deals around the globe."

As Stax strategically expands, the London office is a key element of the growth strategy aimed at serving private equity, hedge fund, and investment banking clients across Europe. Andrew's appointment reinforces Stax's commitment to enhancing value for U.K.- and EMEA-based clients—representing one of the firm's fastest-growing markets. With Andrew leading the technology vertical, Stax is also broadening its sector expertise in the healthcare and consumer sectors in London, aiming to provide clients with a comprehensive portfolio of specialized experts spanning technology, industrials, business services, healthcare, consumer and retail, and information services.

About Stax LLC

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

