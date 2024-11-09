Stay Better in China: Tell the Beautiful China to the World

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Nov 09, 2024, 20:00 ET

NANCHANG, China, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): Komurcu Busra, an international student from Nanchang University, talks about her life in China. She felt the simplicity of Chinese countryside and pure beauty of nature here. She wants to tell the beautiful China to the world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQGbRJc4ncc

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

