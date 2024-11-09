Stay Better in China: Tell the Beautiful China to the World
News provided byJiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
Nov 09, 2024, 20:00 ET
NANCHANG, China, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): Komurcu Busra, an international student from Nanchang University, talks about her life in China. She felt the simplicity of Chinese countryside and pure beauty of nature here. She wants to tell the beautiful China to the world.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQGbRJc4ncc
SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article