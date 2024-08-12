Stay comfortable during the 'dog days of summer' with these cool tips

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric experts say homeowners can also save money on utility bills by following some simple steps

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, says that during the dog days of summer, when the season is at its peak, homeowners should follow some simple tips to stay cool without melting their wallets.

"This is the hottest part of the summer for most Americans, and it can be difficult to keep your home cool without running up your utility bills," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "There are some steps that homeowners can take to help their air conditioning units cool more efficiently."

The dog days of summer typically refers to a period of particularly hot and humid weather that occurs from late July through mid-August. It's named after Sirius, known as the "dog star," because it is part of the constellation Canis Major, which is brighter in the Northern Hemisphere this time of year.

Quality President and co-owner Oscar Pound said that his team often sees homeowners struggling to keep the house cool when they are out on service calls.

"As HVAC experts, we know how hard your air conditioner has to work this time of year," he said. "We want to help homeowners take some of the pressure off without heating up their houses."

The Pounds offer the following tips to alleviate the heat without breaking the bank:

Keep the AC unit properly maintained. Oscar Pound says that, ideally, homeowners should have their units serviced in the spring before the heat of summer begins. But it's never too late to have a tune-up, so homeowners should schedule one with their HVAC technician if they have not had their annual inspection.

"The cooler days of fall are just on the horizon, but we have to get through the heat of August first," Cassie Pound said. "With these suggestions, homeowners can assist their AC units in keeping their homes and families more comfortable."

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, please visit https://quality-hc.com/.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 518-5900.

