Stay on Track for Tax Season With These W-2 Tips From PayrollOrg®

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first tax season gets underway following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), employees can expect familiarity when it comes to their Form W-2. The IRS decided not to change the form or federal income tax withholding tables for the 2025 tax year to avoid disruptions to the tax filing season. Keep in mind that there are OBBBA provisions that are likely to impact the tax liability of employees who are eligible to deduct qualified tips and overtime compensation.

To ensure a smooth tax filing process, PayrollOrg is sharing five essential tips to help employees navigate their wage statements, avoid processing delays, and identify potential tax credits.

1. Check Your Personal Information Carefully

Review your name, address, and social security number as soon as you receive your form. Even a small typo can cause the IRS to reject or delay a return. If you find an error, contact your payroll department immediately for a correction.

2. Compare Three Items on Your W-2 Against Your Final 2025 Paystub

Box 1 will differ from your final 2025 paystub year-to-date gross pay if you participated in a 401(k) or other employer-sponsored savings plan. The Box 3 total should not exceed $176,100 – the 2025 social security wage base. Boxes 1, 3, and 5 will be different from your 2025 year-to-date gross pay if you used pre-tax dollars to pay for insurance premiums, transit benefits, or contributions to flexible spending accounts.

3. Look for Potential Refunds and Credits

Even if you had little to no federal income tax withheld, you may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Check the back of "Copy B" of your W-2 or visit IRS.gov to see if you qualify for a refund.

4. Every Employer Must Send You a Form W-2

You should receive a Form W-2 from every employer you worked for in 2025. If you have not received your Form W-2 by February, 6, contact the company's payroll department to request a "reissued statement."

5. Don't Overpay Your Taxes

While there are no changes to the 2025 Form W-2 (received in 2026), you may be eligible to deduct qualified tip and overtime compensation thanks to the OBBBA. If you receive a large refund this year, do a paycheck checkup using the IRS's Tax Withholding Estimator or contact a tax professional to help you modify your Form W-4, Employee's Withholding Certificate, and reduce the amount of taxes withheld and give yourself an instant raise!

If you have any questions regarding Form W-2, contact your payroll department.

PayrollOrg is the leader in Payroll Education. For more information visit www.payroll.org.

