Stay Protected

Vaccines are not just for children attending elementary school and college students returning to campuses – they should be incorporated into a lifelong commitment to health and wellness. Whether required or recommended, vaccinations can play a pivotal role in safeguarding individual health and promoting community well-being. That's why now is an excellent time to check in and make sure your family members are protected from infectious diseases at every stage of life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines help create protective antibodies that fight infections. The experts at the CDC state childhood vaccinations, such as MMR (measles, mumps and rubeola), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) and HPV, are known to prevent around 4 million global deaths annually. However, only 1 in 5 adults are up to date on their vaccines, highlighting a critical gap in public health awareness and readiness.

Vaccines contribute to the body's defense system, helping arm it against a variety of diseases that can strike at any age. Vaccines work by training immune systems to recognize and combat harmful viruses or bacteria. The immune system's efficiency can decrease while aging, making people more susceptible to diseases. That's why staying current with recommended vaccines is essential throughout each person's life.

Protecting Your Community

Community pharmacies and clinics, such as the Kroger Family of Companies' Pharmacies and The Little Clinic LLC, are accessible options for people seeking the health care services they need outside of traditional settings. These facilities offer a range of high-quality services, including medication counseling, health screenings and immunizations.

This convenience is crucial for routine preventive care, including year-round vaccine administration, which should not be limited to a single season. Vulnerable populations, including those ages 60 and older, individuals with chronic diseases and some minority populations, are more at risk for contracting certain infections. These groups may need to maintain updated vaccinations and boosters throughout the year. For children younger than 5 years of age, check with your local pharmacist or clinician for vaccine guidelines.

Unlike some traditional health care settings, retail pharmacies and clinics are often located within local communities and have extended hours that cater to busy schedules, allowing people to get their families vaccinated with more flexibility. In fact, 90% of the U.S. population lives within 5 miles of a community pharmacy. Options like the Kroger Family of Companies' Pharmacies, The Little Clinic and other retail pharmacies offer vaccine administration within their pharmacy and clinic locations, making vaccinations a seamless part of the health care experience they provide.

Trusting Medical Professionals

Pharmacists and clinicians with Kroger Health are available during convenient times to provide advice on vaccinations you and your family may need. Pharmacists and nurse practitioners can provide recommendations based on your age, health conditions and lifestyle. They can also address concerns or questions about vaccines to help you make the best decisions for you and your family.

Vaccines are a cornerstone of preventive health care, helping peoples' bodies produce protective antibodies that can defend against infections and promote overall health. That's why staying up to date with vaccinations is important at all ages. With a commitment to safeguarding families through comprehensive vaccination services, a local team of medical professionals can offer professional, credible and convenient health care solutions under one roof.

To learn more about the vaccinations you might need throughout your life, visit kroger.com/vaccinations, or plan a visit to a local pharmacy or clinic.

