Stay Safe From ID Theft: Peace Of Mind Is Free Thanks To Insurance Provider

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Between surging unemployment claims, multiple rounds of government cash stimulus, and a patchwork response to the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber-criminals are capitalizing on this confusion and free flow of money to steal identities and get rich.

Identity theft, where someone uses your personal information to claim government benefits or open lines of credit, is a rising threat. Consumers lost more than $56 billion in 2020. Unlike credit card theft or bank account hijacking, victims of identity theft often have to prove their innocence to a confounding mix of government and private agencies. That's why Acceptance Insurance has stepped up to offer consumers 30 days of free identity theft recovery protection through Legal Club when they request a free insurance quote.

"The number of hoops victims have to jump through in order to restore the damage a criminal has caused is overwhelming. It's time-consuming and can be expensive to resolve. We want to be part of the solution to this problem," said David Arnold, Vice President of Agency Services for Acceptance Insurance.

Individuals who request a free insurance quote will receive the essentials of identity theft recovery protection, with the plus program being offered for only $10 for the first month. The plus program offers additional protections, such as social media monitoring for children, credit and identity monitoring, restoration, and much more.

"Especially in today's climate, we want to keep the price low for our customers. We also wanted to offer a tool that would help everyone, including those who are trying to make it through this pandemic while improving the future for themselves and their families," said Larry Willeford, President & COO of Acceptance Insurance.

The Acceptance Insurance ID Theft Protection giveaway campaign runs through July 2, 2021. To get a free quote with free ID theft protection for 30 days, visit acceptance.com/identity .

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance (FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 15 states across 338 retail locations. Their team of 1300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with historically underserved customers and those who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

The technology that powers their claims department and the values that comprise the Acceptance culture both serve their mission: passionately helping hard-working people deal with life's uncertainty. This commitment to service is evident in their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Additional information can be found online at www.acceptance.com .

1 Businesswire.com (2021), Total Identity Fraud Losses Soar to $56 Billion in 2020, March 23, 2021.

Media Contact:

Christa Spencer

(615) 829-1046

[email protected]

SOURCE Acceptance Insurance