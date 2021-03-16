Stay Sharp During Spring Break With Casio

DOVER, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is just around the corner and students, parents and educators are looking forward to refreshing and recharging during spring break. However, it is important to ensure learning remains part of the students' routine while on break. Reduce educational setbacks, keep math skills fresh, and transform a week off into a fun week of learning with Casio's fun and impactful math activities for kids of all ages. From online activities and sample questions, to video tutorials and webinar series, stay sharp during spring break with free educational resources from Casio.

ClassPad.net will help keep students' math skills strong during spring break with a free software designed to make the creativity of mathematics more accessible, interactive and personalized. The all-in-one web-based mathematics software geared for the K-12 level and beyond will help parents, students and teachers learn about and work through critical mathematical concepts, as well as how to use the company's extensive portfolio of education technology. The free web-based tool includes Graphing, Geometry, Calculation, Statistics, and more.

In addition to online activities and video tutorials, Casio offers a weekly educational webinar series focused on utilizing ClassPad.net that can be accessed at any time on Casio's educational YouTube Channel. The webinars cover a variety of math topics that help with remote learning and beyond. Topics include: Elementary and Middle School Math, Algebra I and II, Geometry, Pre-Calculus, Calculus, and Statistics. All webinars are recorded and can be accessed any time on the YouTube channel.

Students can sign up for a free ClassPad.net account and view upcoming webinars here . To check out Casio's additional remote learning educational resources, please click here . For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and education initiatives, please visit www.CasioEducation.com.

