Stay warm and save energy during fluctuating fall temperatures

Heating and cooling accounts for as much as 50 percent of a home's typical winter energy usage. Maximize the efficiency of your units by changing the filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters. Thinking Thermostats – Install a smart programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the home's temperature settings when you are away from the house, and save up to $100 a year in energy costs.

Caulk & Strip – Replace cracked or peeling caulk or weather stripping around doors and windows to save up to 10 percent on energy use.

It's Great to Insulate – Keep heat where it belongs with proper insulation in attics and walls. You'll save energy 24/7 and be eligible for hundreds of dollars in rebates from Georgia Power.

Saving Made Easy

Georgia Power encourages customers to find even more ways to save by accessing energy saving tools and resources online at GeorgiaPower.com/Save, including hundreds of easy energy tips, a free online energy checkup and a variety of rebates and incentives for both homes and businesses. The company also offers customers a single, convenient online portal featuring the most popular energy saving and smart home products, such as LED lighting and smart thermostats, at GeorgiaPowerMarketplace.com. Finally, step-by-step instructions for the do-it-yourselfer are easy to find on Georgia Power's YouTube Channel.

