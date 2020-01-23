stayAPT Suites Introduces a New Hotel Concept Offering an Unprecedented Experience Not Yet Seen in Long-Term Lodging

The brand launches with 12 newly constructed hotels opening in 2020, with an additional 30 locations slated for 2021. The first hotel will open this May in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Additional openings in 2020 include locations in:

Charlotte (Northlake) , North Carolina

, Goldsboro, North Carolina

Raleigh / Morrisville, North Carolina

/ Greenville, South Carolina

Greer, South Carolina

Columbia / Irmo, South Carolina

/ North Charleston, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Houston / Webster, Texas

/ Montgomery, Alabama

The new chain is committed to building a portfolio of 100+ corporate-owned hotels, with a goal of 200+ franchise locations within the next five years. stayAPT Suites currently has two franchise locations in development, each set to open this year.

Long-term lodging industry veteran and stayAPT Suites President and CEO Gary A. DeLapp stated:



"We saw an opportunity to reinvent long-term lodging and to provide our guests with what they really want — and that is the space and in-room amenities to truly live comfortably while traveling away from home. Our hotels are designed to provide guests with separate living, kitchen, and sleeping areas, just as they would experience in their personal residence. Most long-term lodging accommodations consist of a single room with a bed steps away from a small kitchenette. We've created an environment that goes well beyond that, giving travelers a better way to stay and live while away from home."

The interior of each suite includes:

500+ square feet of living space

An open-concept living room that includes a sleeper sofa, a lounge chair, and a wall-mounted 55-inch television

A fully equipped kitchen featuring a full-size stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator

A separate spacious bedroom with a second large television, a walk-in closet, a king bed or double queen beds, and a work area — all allowing guests to get some shut-eye down the hall, completely separated from the living space and kitchen

A large center island with seating between the kitchen and living area

A central air system providing a quiet, residential feel

The experience continues with an outdoor courtyard area featuring natural greenery, soft seating, a built-in grill station, and a fire pit – all creating a welcoming communal spot to relax. Each hotel is also equipped with an on-site laundry room and a fitness facility that overlooks the courtyard.

stayAPT Suites will offer 2- and 3-story construction models ranging from 59 to 89 units. The flexible prototype sizes and efficient land usage are ideal for sites ranging from 1.8 to 2.1 acres in size. The development has no restricted territories and is designed to fit well in large, medium, or tertiary markets.

"Our lean, efficient labor model, depending on room count, calls for an average of 2.5 to 5 employees and provides very appealing cash-on-cash yields," stated DeLapp.

The hotel caters to business, relocation, and leisure travelers, bringing a breath of fresh air to ordinary hotel accommodations. stayAPT Suites will provide guests the opportunity to live like they are at home, whether for one night, a week, a month, or longer – offering a tremendous value for a moderately priced hotel.

DeLapp concluded by adding:



"The reaction we've received from guests and potential investors has been overwhelmingly positive. Guests have been blown away with the amount of space found in each suite, the separate, distinct room design, and the overall functionality. It's like nothing else they've experienced in the category. It's a game-changer for long-term lodging."

The company plans to unveil its interior room design in the coming month.

About stayAPT Suites

stayAPT Suites was founded to enhance the travel experience by offering a hotel suite with a residential feel. In doing so, stayAPT Suites reinvents long-term lodging for traveling professionals, leisure travelers and relocating guests who want to live life on the road. With a strong corporate financial backing and an experienced executive team in place, the Matthews, North Carolina-based chain is committed to building a portfolio of 100 corporate-owned hotels in addition to franchising. Learn more at www.stayAPT.com .

