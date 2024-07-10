Staybridge Suites Denver North Thornton Wins IHG Sprit of True Hospitality Award

Brandt Hospitality Group Honors Thornton Hotel with BHG Hotel of the Year 2023 Title

THORNTON, Colo., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Staybridge Suites Denver North Thornton was awarded "Hotel of the Year" at Brandt Hospitality Group's General Manager and Director of Sales Conference. The hotel also received the Spirit of True Hospitality Award from IHG for their outstanding performance last year.

Staybridge Suites Denver North Thornton is located at 13719 Lincoln Street in Thornton, CO. The hotel location offers easy access to I-25, allowing for simple travel throughout the Denver area. The all-suites hotel is near Coors Field, Ball Arena, Colorado University and more.

The extended stay hotel features spacious guest suites with in-room kitchens. Guests will enjoy complimentary breakfast, free parking & Wi-Fi, an indoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, and many other great amenities. Pets are also welcome at the Staybridge Suites Denver North Thornton.

Evening socials with complimentary appetizers and drinks occur three nights a week at the hotel. Guests appreciate the opportunity to interact with the friendly staff and fellow hotel guests.

In 2023, The hotel placed above brand averages in guest scores, exceeded their revenue goals, and maintained high occupancy throughout the year. These accomplishments in combination with the hard work of the hotel team earned them multiple award titles for the year. Congratulations to the hotel team led by General Manager, Jaylene Kremer, and Director of Sales, Lindsey Lott.

Staybridge Suites Denver North – Thornton is a part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family. IHG One Rewards members are invited to earn points during their stay. For more hotel details and to book your stay, visit: https://www.ihg.com/staybridge/hotels/us/en/thornton/dentt/hoteldetail

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles.

Brandt Hospitality Group is currently working on developments in the Denver Market with plans to open in 2025. BHG is excited to introduce Hampton Inn & Suites Wheat Ridge – Denver West, Fairfield Inn & Suites Denver – Central Park, and Home2Suites Thornton to the area. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group