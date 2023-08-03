Staying Safe in the Hottest Year on Record: Local Expert's Tips to Help Floridians to Beat the Heat

Emergency Preparedness Expert Dr. Chris Reynolds Shares Tips to Keep Cool

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme heat is sweeping across the nation, and Florida is no exception. As temperatures soar locally, 2023 is proving to be the hottest year the Sunshine State has seen to date, shattering 15 daily peak temperature records—seven of which occurred since June 1. Even water temperatures have soared—reaching record temperatures surpassing 100 degrees off Manatee Bay.

Dr. Chris Reynolds

Heat waves can disrupt daily life and routines, and, more importantly, pose serious health risks—especially for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic health conditions. To help Floridians stay cool, comfortable, and safe, we turned to Dr. Chris Reynolds, a Tampa resident who has over 35 years of extensive experience in emergency management and disaster preparedness.

Dean of Academic Outreach and Program Development at the American Public University System, Dr. Reynolds is a retired Shift Commander/Division Chief with Hillsborough County Fire & Rescue, one of the busiest EMS organizations in the Tampa area. He is also a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force Reserve. He also helped coordinate the aeromedical airlift of Haitian casualties into South Florida in the aftermath of the Haitian earthquake.

Here are Dr. Reynolds' top tips for staying safe during the scorching heat:

Hydration is Key:



Maintaining comfort and preventing heat-related illnesses starts with staying hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, as dehydration can occur rapidly in high temperatures. However, Dr. Reynolds advises against excessive consumption of sugary or caffeinated beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration. Choose water as your primary source of hydration to keep your body cool and refreshed.



Dress Smart for the Heat:



What you wear matters when it comes to beating the heat. Dr. Reynolds recommends wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, and breathable clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton or linen. Unlike synthetic materials, these fabrics allow better air circulation, helping your body regulate its temperature. Additionally, opt for lighter-colored clothing that reflects sunlight rather than absorbing heat.



Time It Right:



Avoid exposing yourself to extreme heat during peak hours. Typically, the hottest part of the day is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. If possible, plan outdoor activities for early mornings or evenings when the sun's intensity is lower. If you must be outside during peak hours, seek shade whenever possible, and take frequent breaks in cool or air-conditioned spaces.



Listen to Your Body:



Pay close attention to your body and be aware of signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Dr. Reynolds highlights some common symptoms, including dizziness, fatigue, rapid heartbeat, nausea, or headache. If you experience severe symptoms or suspect heat-related illness, seek medical attention immediately. Heat-related conditions can escalate rapidly and may require urgent medical intervention.

"As Florida endures its hottest year on record, safeguarding yourself and your loved ones from extreme heat is now paramount," says Dr. Reynolds. "With the right preparation, you can stay cool and safe during scorching temperatures. Remember to stay hydrated, dress appropriately, time outdoor activities wisely, and listen to your body for any signs of heat-related distress. Together, we can ensure a healthier and safer summer for all Floridians."

