StayLinked Announces Winners of 2022 Partner of the Year Awards

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked Corporation, the leader of innovative terminal emulation solutions for the supply chain industry, is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Partner of the Year awards. "StayLinked once again saw impressive growth around the globe in 2022," says Ron Caines, President of Sales at StayLinked. "This momentum has been sustained in large part by the members of our impressive partner community who continue to be critical to our success. We are once again thrilled to congratulate all our Partners of the Year on their valuable contributions last year, and we look forward to another spectacular year in 2023 and beyond."

We are honored to recognize partners in the following categories:

Global Partner of the Year – Manhattan Associates, Atlanta, Georgia

Since 1990, innovation has been at the heart of everything Manhattan Associates does. Manhattan has put nearly $600 million into research and development since 2009, $88 million in 2019 alone. And 90% of Manhattan's workforce is directly focused on delivering customer value. Manhattan is committed to developing new, powerful ways to leverage emerging technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, to provide a single vision: to be the nucleus of innovation transforming consumer experiences.

North American Partner of the Year - SMG3, Schaumburg, Illinois

Strategic Mobility Group (SMG3) is an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. SMG3 consults companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, professional services, and support. SMG3's focus is to keep businesses up to date on the latest technology and provide innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs.

European Partner of the Year - Timewise Systems, Dublin, Ireland

Timewise Systems has been delivering integrated systems to the supply chain for over 20 years. In this time, Timewise has established a strong tradition of success and are happy to call many renowned global companies their customers. Founded in Ireland in 1999, Timewise has evolved to become an international leader in their field. Timewise Systems now operates from three European locations – Dublin, London, and Cork – and has a dedicated team of over 40 personnel supporting 350 customers and more than 120,000 managed assets, across 1,100 sites in 25 countries.

Latin American Partner of the Year - Transmit Data Terminal, Mexico City, Mexico

The TDT mission is to provide the mobile computing technology and services, equipment, applications, and services their clients need to integrate into their workflows while providing the most comprehensive solutions available in the Mexican market. TDT's objective is to solve the issues that companies face every day and to evolve technologically to meet supply chain needs.

Distributor of the Year – ScanSource, Greenville, South Carolina

ScanSource is a worldwide leader in offering the industry's best AIDC, point-of-sale, communications, physical security, and emerging technology solutions. ScanSource is committed to providing the value-added services and support that enable their customers to be successful. The goal at ScanSource is to be a trusted partner to their employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and shareholders.

TekTerm for Android Partner of the Year – PIINK TEKNOLOGY, Toulouse, France

PIINK TEKNOLOGY was founded in 2017. PIINK develops innovative and intuitive mobile solutions, mainly based on Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision technologies. It is thanks to the talent of their employees, their open-mindedness, and their professional approach that they are both explorers of today and creators of the world of tomorrow.

StayLinked Solution Partner of the Year - Epicor, Austin, Texas

For 50 years, Epicor has worked hand-in-hand with its customers, creating industry-specific software solutions and services that enable a world of better business. Epicor is a global company, employing over 4,100 people with offices in 34 countries—including the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, Mexico, and China. As of 2023, Epicor has over 21,000 customers in 150 countries with over 2.3M users daily.

