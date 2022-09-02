StayMobile Bankruptcy Auction Translates into Buying Opportunity for Electronics Repair Companies Nationwide

Online auction by Tiger Group and Liquid Asset includes $5 million in computer components, including thousands of new laptops, desktop computers, monitors, scanners, printers and projectors, as well as more than 200,000 protective cases; bidding underway now

KENNESAW, Ga., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The September 8 court-ordered bankruptcy liquidation of StayMobile's former inventory of computer components is a rare opportunity for student-device repair companies and other buyers with technology needs, announced sale partners Tiger Group and Liquid Asset Partners.

The auction is currently underway and is a rare opportunity for student-device repair companies and other buyers with technology needs. The inventory is made up of a massive amount of new computer components, repair parts and other items. Other auction inventory includes pallet racking, a vehicle fleet, carts, metro racks and packaging equipment and workstations. Bidders will also find an array of totes, task chairs, lockers, breakroom equipment, stackable chairs and hand trucks.

"It is a massive inventory of primarily new computer components, repair parts and other items that suppliers need to keep schools and businesses operating seamlessly," said Bill Melvin, CEO of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Liquid Asset Partners. "By picking up former StayMobile assets in this sale, companies can go a long way toward filling their warehouses and overcoming some of the worst supply-chain bottlenecks in recent memory."

Bidding for the online auction is underway and closes on Thursday, September 8, at 10 a.m. (EDT). The inventory is stored primarily at StayMobile's former HQ in the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw but also is located in remote locations in Las Vegas, Philadelphia, San Antonio and Greenville, SC.

This past May, Kennesaw-based StayMobile Venture LLC filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

"StayMobile was known all over the country for providing electronic repair and protection for businesses, schools and consumers," said George Laidlaw, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "For buyers, that translates into an opportunity to acquire more than $5 million in computer components, including top-selling products by brands such as Lenovo, Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, Apple and Chromebook, to name a few."

The assets available at auction include:

thousands of laptops for parts supply

desktop computers

monitors

scanners

printers

projectors

repair/service tools

more than 200,000 protective cases

In addition, the online auction features pallet racking, a vehicle fleet, carts, metro racks and packaging equipment and workstations. Bidders will also find an array of totes, task chairs, lockers, breakroom equipment, stackable chairs and hand trucks.

At the Kennesaw location only, inspections are available by appointment on September 1-2 and 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EDT). In Greenville, SC, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and San Antonio, inspections are available by appointment on Wednesday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, contact [email protected], (805) 497-4999, or [email protected], (616) 719-5917.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/staymobile/

To access sale on Proxibid, visit:

https://www.proxibid.com/Liquid-Asset-Partners/StayMobile-Bankruptcy-Online-Auction/event-catalog/227863

For more information, contact George Laidlaw, [email protected], (616) 481-1875, or Bill Melvin, [email protected], (616) 450-0691.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

