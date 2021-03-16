StayNTouch and Design Hotels Partner to offer Intuitive Cloud PMS and Contactless Technology to over 300 Independent Hotels

BETHESDA, Md., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StayNTouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management software (PMS) and contactless technology, has recently partnered with Design Hotels , an independent Marriott brand with a global portfolio, to offer a native cloud PMS and guest-facing mobile technology to more than 300 premium boutique Design Hotels around the world.



Design Hotels represents a crafted portfolio which today includes 300+ privately owned and operated hotels that reflect the vision of truly independent hoteliers. This new partnership gives Design Hotels' portfolio of member hotels access to StayNTouch's full suite of leading cloud and contactless solutions to simplify their operations and provide an enhanced guest experience that complements each hotel's unique style.

"Design Hotels caters to a savvy, creative set of travelers—and each of our hotels are a reflection of that,'' says Christian Malcher, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations of Design Hotels. "The reason we love this collaboration with StayNTouch is that we will be able to offer our hotels innovative contactless technology and a cloud PMS that supports maximum operational flexibility, scalability, cost-efficiency, and a smoother guest experience."

"We are delighted to partner with Design Hotels," said Tom Underwood, CEO of StayNTouch. "The General Managers of Design Hotels member hotels have crafted some of the most exceptional accommodations in the world and our guest centric technology is a perfect fit to enhance their innovations. Whatever unique guest experiences they can Design, we can enable."

About StayNTouch

StayNTouch provides a fully cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) that enables hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many innovative hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels.

About Design Hotels

Since 1993, we've been crafting a portfolio which today includes 300+ privately owned and operated hotels that reflect the vision of independent hoteliers—or "Originals"—with a passion for culturally-rooted hospitality and cutting-edge design and architecture. From the pioneering boutique hotels of New York, Paris, and London, to the rising stars of Shanghai, Mexico City, and Nairobi, to remote mountaintops, hidden beaches, and off-the-beaten-path escapes, each independent hotel in our hand-picked collection is a wholly unique creative expression, steeped in the history, culture, and the nature of its environment.



Across the world, our hotels anchor a community of travelers united in the pursuit of inspired environments, genuine local culture, and transformative, boundary-pushing adventures. An ever-evolving movement forged on purpose, connectedness, and curiosity.

