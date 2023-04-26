Mr. Messina brings more than sixteen years of experience in hospitality and technology to the role.

BETHESDA, Md., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacob Messina as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Messina will assume day-to-day leadership of the company, as well as continuing to serve on the board of directors. He has served as Interim CEO since September 2022.

Stayntouch Appoints Jacob Messina as Chief Executive Officer

Under Mr. Messina's leadership, Stayntouch achieved its two highest-performing quarters in the company's history and continues to grow rapidly in revenue and new customer acquisition. He also spearheaded the launch of Stayntouch 2.0, a product suite that combines the company's flagship PMS with a comprehensive payment gateway, a customizable booking engine, a turnkey channel manager, and a guest-facing kiosk.

Mr. Messina's deep understanding of the Stayntouch customer experience (having been one) makes his leadership perspective and industry knowledge especially valuable. Looking toward the future, Mr. Messina is excited to expand Stayntouch's operations across North America and Europe to propel the company's growth and global footprint as well as deliver the most intuitive cloud software to independent hotels and independent hotel groups.

Prior to stepping in as interim CEO, Mr. Messina was the Senior Vice President of Technology & Innovation at MCR Hotels, the third largest hotel owner-operator in the United States. There he oversaw 150 technology solutions, including Stayntouch, across more than 150 properties. He also brings ten years of experience at Loews Hotels & Co., where he worked in hotel technology, distribution, and digital transformation initiatives.

"I am excited and energized by the team that we have here at Stayntouch," Mr. Messina said, "This team has committed themselves to developing, delivering, and supporting technology that makes a real difference in how hotels operate and the service they provide to their guests. As someone who has extensive experience working in hotels and working with technology, I see the challenges in today's technology landscape and I'm confident that Stayntouch is poised to solve many of those challenges. From operations software to payments and distribution technology, Stayntouch offers hotel technology that is easy-to-master, flexible, cloud-native, and future-proof."

Dan Hogan, the Chief Product Officer at Stayntouch, said, "We are excited to welcome Jacob as the CEO of Stayntouch. In Jacob's time as the interim CEO, he has added tremendous value to the organization and helped drive our revenue and growth strategy. Jacob's extensive experience in both the hospitality industry and technology makes him uniquely suited to lead the company as we continue to reinforce our commitment to our customers, expand our market reach, and amplify our product offerings."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a cloud-native and guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,100 integrations. Stayntouch's cloud-native PMS empowers independent hotels, hotel groups, and management companies to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. In 2022, Stayntouch launched Stayntouch 2.0, a fully integrated technology suite featuring its core cloud-native PMS and guest kiosk solution, a comprehensive chain management module, a seamless booking engine (Stayntouch Booking), a robust payment processing platform (Stayntouch Pay), and a powerful channel manager. Stayntouch 2.0 enables hotels to streamline their operations, maximize and diversify their revenue streams, and deliver an even more enhanced guest experience with the innovation and support of one trusted technology partner. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic flagship properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com .

