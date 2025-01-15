Stayntouch Drives Record Growth in 2024, Set for Accelerated Expansion in 2025

Strong growth in customer acquisition and platform adoption in 2024 sets Stayntouch up for continued expansion in 2025.

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch, a global leader in cloud-based hotel property management systems (PMS) and guest-centric technology, had a standout 2024, achieving a 146% year-over-year increase in new hotel customers added. This milestone, combined with strong platform adoption, fueled the highest year in revenue growth in the company's history and sets the stage for continued success in 2025.

Stayntouch's modern cloud PMS empowers independent hotels, hotel groups, and management companies to navigate industry challenges with intuitive, flexible technology. It streamlines operations, reduces costs, accelerates onboarding, and ensures seamless integrations, driving greater efficiency and guest satisfaction for hotels.

In 2024, Stayntouch reached several key achievements, including:

A 146% year-over-year increase in new hotel customers added and a 108% rise in hotel rooms under contract, highlighting strong market expansion.





highlighting strong market expansion. A 115% year-over-year increase in new Stayntouch Academy users who completed the program, driving faster onboarding and enhanced platform proficiency.





who completed the program, driving faster onboarding and enhanced platform proficiency. A strategic partnership with Cobblestone Hotels, now Stayntouch's largest customer, leading to the rapid deployment of Stayntouch PMS across 140 properties in just 90 days.

Jacob Messina, CEO of Stayntouch, commented that, "2024 was a pivotal year for us. We tackled some incredible projects that really made us step back and think through how best to deploy our platform at scale. We invested in automation, streamlined processes, and completely revamped how we onboard customers, which was crucial to the success we saw. As we kick off 2025, we're building on those investments and continuing to enhance our technology to ensure Stayntouch remains a best in class Property Management System that truly meets the needs of our customers."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a fully mobile guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,200 best-in-class integrations. Our cloud-native PMS empowers hotels to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. Stayntouch's newly expanded PMS platform, Stayntouch 2.0, further simplifies hotel operations, allowing hotels to streamline and accelerate direct bookings, process payments easily, and simplify integrations - offering an even more enhanced guest experience. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, EOS Hospitality, and Stoney Creek Hotels, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic independent properties such as the TWA Hotel and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com.

SOURCE Stayntouch