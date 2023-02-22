Stayntouch PMS Integrates with Lightspeed's New Flagship Hospitality Platform, Lightspeed Restaurant

The integration with Lightspeed Restaurant enables Stayntouch PMS customers to enhance restaurant operations and streamline the in-stay dining experience.



BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch , a global leader in providing cloud hotel management solutions and guest-centric technology, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Lightspeed, a comprehensive commerce platform. Stayntouch PMS now integrates with Lightspeed's new flagship hospitality platform, Lightspeed Restaurant.

Stayntouch Expands Partnership with Lightspeed with Direct Integration to Lightspeed Restaurant

Lightspeed delivers a flexible, mobile POS that can streamline restaurant operations for hotels, and deliver an enhanced mobile dining experience for guests. Stayntouch customers can use Lightspeed to manage multiple hotel restaurant locations from anywhere with an internet connection while offering the flexibility to customize everything from restaurant floor plans to menu management. Lightspeed also offers Stayntouch customers the ability to deliver an enhanced and personalized guest dining experience with contactless payments, charge-to-room functionality, and seamless ordering and billing from the restaurant table, to the bar, to room service. The integration between Stayntouch PMS and Lightspeed Restaurant delivers several benefits, including:





Centralized sales data, understand the total revenue generated from all sales with full revenue postings from Lightspeed to Stayntouch.

understand the total revenue generated from all sales with full revenue postings from Lightspeed to Stayntouch. Streamlined hotel restaurant operations, with fully customizable floor plans and menus, mobile flexibility to manage restaurants from anywhere with an internet connection, and an easy-to-use and easy-to-learn POS user interface.

with fully customizable floor plans and menus, mobile flexibility to manage restaurants from anywhere with an internet connection, and an easy-to-use and easy-to-learn POS user interface. Easy multi-property restaurant management, with customizable menu templates for new properties and shared data across locations.

with customizable menu templates for new properties and shared data across locations. A streamlined and personalized dining experience, allowing guests to order from their room, a tableside terminal, or from a friendly server aided by a smart tablet.

allowing guests to order from their room, a tableside terminal, or from a friendly server aided by a smart tablet. A frictionless and unified guest payment experience that can track charges from restaurant to bar to room service and delivers both contactless and terminal-based payments.

Reid Webster, the VP of Partnerships for Stayntouch, said: "We are very excited to expand our partnership with Lightspeed by integrating with Lightspeed Restaurant. One of our main goals as a company is to leverage flexible integrations and mobile accessibility to simplify hotel operations and enable them to deliver a smoother guest experience. Lightspeed mirrors this approach by allowing our customers to enhance dining operations across multiple properties while delivering a mobile-first dining experience for guests."

Peter Dougherty, General Manager of Hospitality at Lightspeed replied, "Both Lightspeed and Stayntouch seek to transform and enhance the guest experience into something more personalized, frictionless, and in tune with how guests prefer to order, dine, and pay. Because of this strong overlap in business philosophy, it was only natural to expand our partnership with Stayntouch."

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch delivers a cloud-native and guest-centric hotel property management system (PMS) with a comprehensive library of over 1,100 integrations. Stayntouch's cloud-native PMS empowers independent hotels, hotel groups, and management companies to drive revenue, reduce costs, enhance service, and captivate their guests. In 2022, Stayntouch launched Stayntouch 2.0, a fully integrated technology suite featuring its core cloud-native PMS and guest kiosk solution, a comprehensive chain management module, a seamless booking engine (Stayntouch Booking), a robust payment processing platform (Stayntouch Pay), and a powerful channel manager. Stayntouch 2.0 enables hotels to streamline their operations, maximize and diversify their revenue streams, and deliver an even more enhanced guest experience with the innovation and support of one trusted technology partner. Stayntouch is supported by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry and is a trusted partner to industry-leading management companies including Sage Hospitality, HEI Hotels & Resorts, and EOS Hospitality, innovative independent brands such as Village Hotels, Pod Hotels, and First Hotels, and iconic flagship properties such as the TWA Hotel, Showboat Hotel Atlantic City, and Zoku Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.stayntouch.com.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see lightspeedhq.com

